Parma clinch promotion to return to Italy's Serie A after three-year absence

Parma made sure of promotion to Italy's Serie A on Wednesday after three years in the second division following a 1-1 draw with Bari.

With two games still to play, Parma have 74 points, seven more than Venezia in third place.

Parma are likely to be joined in the top flight by second-placed Como who are three points behind but enjoy a four-point cushion on Venezia who will likely have to take their chances in the playoffs.

Parma are going up Flashscore

So far only Salernitana, bottom of Serie A, have been confirmed as being relegated from the top flight.

Parma have never won the Italian league title, but they are three-time Italian Cup champions.

In Europe, they won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1993 and the UEFA Cup in 1995 and 1999.