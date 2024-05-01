Parma clinch promotion to return to Italy's Serie A after three-year absence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Parma clinch promotion to return to Italy's Serie A after three-year absence
Parma clinch promotion to return to Italy's Serie A after three-year absence
Parma drew 1-1 with Bari to secure promotion
Parma drew 1-1 with Bari to secure promotionAFP
Parma made sure of promotion to Italy's Serie A on Wednesday after three years in the second division following a 1-1 draw with Bari.

With two games still to play, Parma have 74 points, seven more than Venezia in third place.

Parma are likely to be joined in the top flight by second-placed Como who are three points behind but enjoy a four-point cushion on Venezia who will likely have to take their chances in the playoffs.

Parma are going up
Parma are going upFlashscore

So far only Salernitana, bottom of Serie A, have been confirmed as being relegated from the top flight. 

Parma have never won the Italian league title, but they are three-time Italian Cup champions.

In Europe, they won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1993 and the UEFA Cup in 1995 and 1999.

Mentions
FootballSerie AParmaSerie B
Related Articles
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo as Tammy Abraham saves Roma
Africans Abroad: Osimhen, Hakimi, Ayew and Aubameyang bagging goals in Europe
Weekend Highlights: True love never ends and a consolation prize for Harry Kane
Show more
Football
Deschamps says France among Euro 'favourites' but warns of 'tough group'
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Updated
Emery trusts keeper Olsen for Aston Villa's Europa Conference League semi-final
Spurs boss Postecoglou jokes he's leaving for Sweden to get away from VAR
USA defender Sergino Dest to undergo ACL surgery and miss Copa América
Unai Emery's transformation allows Aston Villa to dream in Europe again
Derby Week: Together in revolution, rivals in sport - the Algiers derby unites and divides
Tottenham hit with double injury blow as Davies and Werner are ruled out
Chelsea boss Pochettino braced for another emotional clash with Tottenham
Most Read
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings