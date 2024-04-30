Weekend Highlights: True love never ends and a consolation prize for Harry Kane

Flashscore News brings you the best, worst, most interesting and strangest moments from the past footballing weekend. This time we marvel at the goalscoring prowess of Bayern's Harry Kane and a former coaching prodigy who has now become president at his favourite club.

Goal of the weekend

Some goals are special because of their significance, others because they are simply beautiful. Mahdi Camara managed the feat of fulfilling both of these on Sunday. His club Stade Brest qualified for Europe for the first time in their history after a spectacular 5-4 win at local rivals Stade Rennes. The third-placed team in Ligue 1 could even qualify for the Champions League for the first time. And Camara bagged a stunning volley to make it 4-2 in the 66th minute.

Fail of the weekend

Ronald Araujo has what it takes to become one of the best defenders in the world. But if he really wants to achieve this goal, he needs to settle his nerves and perfect his tackling. The 25-year-old Barca defender conceded a penalty in the 4-2 win over Valencia - something that has happened on a regular basis this season.

Weekend stats

Although Harry Kane has yet to win a major title, he is undoubtedly one of the best strikers of his generation. On Saturday, he scored a brace to give FC Bayern a 2-1 home win against Frankfurt. Kane has now scored 400 goals in his career. The Englishman is the Bundesliga top scorer (35 goals). At the very least, winning the Golden Boot for Europe's top goalscorer for the first time should be a done deal. There are worse consolation prizes.

Story of the weekend

Andre Villas-Boas was once regarded as one of the greatest coaching talents of his generation. After leading FC Porto to the Europa League title at 33, dozens of comparisons were made with Jose Mourinho. But after spells at Chelsea, Tottenham and Marseille, among others, the magic wore off.

So he switched careers, but remained true to his great love: FC Porto, where he was elected as the new club president on Saturday with 80 percent of the vote. He succeeds the legendary Pinto da Costa, who served as president for 42 years and was involved in the most successful period in the history of the 30-time champions.

From social media

Many fans across Europe are fed up with professional football. Kits stuffed with sponsors, dodgy investors, and strange TikTok videos - no wonder many fans prefer to spend their weekends supporting local amateur football! But not everything is perfect in the lower leagues either. Just ask Shirebrook Town FC, a small English amateur club that has to play its next home game at a neutral ground. Why? Because there's a wedding on the same day! Congratulations to the happy couple and commiserations to all Shirebrook fans.

Photo of the weekend

Inter Milan were crowned Italian champions last Monday. After a 2-1 win in the derby against city rivals Milan, the 20th title in the club's history was finally sealed. During the game, Inter defender Denzel Dumfries was sent off. The Dutchman had got into a heated argument with Milan's Theo Hernandez. During the celebrations at the weekend, Dumfries took the opportunity to commemorate the incident with a banner inspired by the classic video game GTA.