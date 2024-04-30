Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo as Tammy Abraham saves Roma

We are just weeks away from the end of the Serie A season, and although Inter Milan have already been crowned champions, there is still so much to play for in Italy's top division.

Match of the week: Napoli vs Roma

The most entertaining match of the weekend was undoubtedly that between Francesco Calzona's Napoli and Daniele De Rossi's Roma, a match that ended 2-2 with Roma scoring the equaliser in the final minutes.

The host created so many chances, with Mile Svilar formidable in goal for Roma, performing miracles on several occasions. Roma have found a real gem.

In the second half, however, it was the Giallorossi who took the lead. Paulo Dybala scored from a penalty (earned by Sardar Azmoun), with a strike that was virtually impossible for Alex Meret to save.

Shortly afterwards, Napoli managed to score a very fortunate goal. Mathias Olivera, the left back, tried to shoot from outside the box, but took a wicked deflection off Rasmus Kristensen which looped into the net.

Toward the end, two unexpected events changed the match. First, Renato Sanches' foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, something completely unnecessary, resulted in a penalty kick perfectly struck by Victor Osimhen.

The match seemed to be over when a few minutes from the final whistle Tammy Abraham sent a header into the net after an assist from Evan Ndicka. The English striker had not scored in exactly a year; he could not have picked a better time.

Team of the week: Fiorentina

Sassuolo right now are an extremely struggling team. Not even Davide Ballardini has managed to reverse the negative trend. The Neroverdi are sinking deeper and deeper into an endless crisis.

In Sunday night's match, Fiorentina dominated from beginning to end and won 5-1. Riccardo Sottil, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nico Gonzalez and Antonin Barak were on the scoresheet.

At this moment, Sassuolo does not look like a team. Since Domenico Berardi's injury, the team's confidence has plummeted and there has been practically no reaction.

Things are getting more and more desperate for them. But on the other side, there was a team that began the week heading to another European semi-final.

On Thursday, Fiorentina have a great chance to take a stride towards the Europa Conference League final, and coming into the contest following a 5-1 victory is certainly the best way to do it.

Surprise of the week: Bologna vs Udinese

Thiago Motta looks to be one step away from Juventus, who are now determined to say goodbye to Max Allegri and entrust the keys of the project to the former midfielder of the Italian national team - the architect of the Bologna masterpiece.

Not only that, there are many rumours about possible farewells for Riccardo Calafiori and Josh Zirkzee, two of Bologna's most important stars. But although at the end of the year many will say goodbye, it is not yet time to celebrate.

Bologna have yet to achieve Champions League qualification, an obviously gigantic and unexpected achievement, but one that at this point cannot and must not escape their grasp.

On Sunday, however, came an unexpected misstep at home against Udinese, a team at great risk of relegation to Serie B. The team coached by Fabio Cannavaro had taken the lead during the first half, frightening Bologna, who at one point were even down to 10 men.

With some luck came the equaliser for the hosts, scored from a free kick (quite randomly) by Alexis Saelemaekers, who is probably playing the best football of his career.

In the final seconds of the match, Udinese came close to scoring a winner, with Keinan Davis hitting the post. Quite unexpectedly, the team that had the most to complain about was Udinese!