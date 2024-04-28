Abraham scores first goal on return to rescue point for Roma in Naples

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Abraham scores first goal on return to rescue point for Roma in Naples
Abraham scores first goal on return to rescue point for Roma in Naples
Abraham celebrating late goal with teammates
Abraham celebrating late goal with teammates AFP
Napoli and Roma were forced to share the spoils in an entertaining Serie A clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Partenopei have now claimed just one win in eight matches across all competitions.

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi apologised for his overzealous celebrations in midweek after his side netted a late winner against Udinese, yet he almost had cause for more when Lorenzo Pellegrini’s header came close to dropping under the crossbar early on.

Defences were on top for much of the first half, but Napoli were looking dangerous on the counterattack, with Victor Osimhen often leading the breakaway, albeit without much support.

A couple of hopeful efforts from the Nigeria international didn’t cause Mile Svilar too much trouble, but the Roma shot-stopper had to be on his toes to close down Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who lashed his effort wide after racing through one-on-one from Osimhen’s flick-on.

Opportunities kept arriving for the Partenopei as the half drew to a close, and Giallorossi were fans were thankful to see Svilar palm away Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s curling effort before Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s glancing header bounced narrowly wide.

There was a notable improvement from the Giallorossi after the break, and after surviving a scare when Stanislav Lobotka almost squeezed an effort past Svilar, the visitors broke the deadlock.

Playing against his former club, Juan Jesus caught Sardar Azmoun in the box, allowing Paulo Dybala to tuck in his spot-kick beyond the outstretched arm of Alex Meret. 

However, just five minutes later, the scores were level as Mathias Olivera’s heavily deflected shot looped over Svilar to ignite the contest.

The game became stretched in the final 25 minutes, with chances for both teams as the ever-involved Osmihen sent a header inches wide before Pellegrini unleashed a fierce shot on target at the other end.

As was the case in the first period, Napoli were creating the better opportunities, and after Osimhen was denied twice more, the forward made no mistake from the spot, capitalising on a poor attempted tackle from substitute Renato Sanches to turn the match on its head.

VAR was centre stage for much of the game’s action, and once again it came into play to hand Roma a late equaliser after substitute Tammy Abraham nodded in a corner at the back post to snatch a point for the capital club.

That goal doesn’t end the Giallorossi’s winless away head-to-head run but it does give Roma a potentially crucial point in their hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot as they currently occupy the last qualification position.

Meanwhile, a five-point gap to seventh may well be too much to bridge for Napoli, who missed the chance to snatch a late winner when Osimhen was once again thwarted by Svilar.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mile Svilar (Roma)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Napoli-Roma match stats
Napoli-Roma match statsFlashscore
Mentions
FootballNapoliAS RomaSerie AOsimhen VictorSvilar MileAbraham TammyPellegrini LorenzoAnguissa FrankDe Rossi DanieleKvaratskhelia KhvichaUdinese
Related Articles
Under pressure Juventus and Milan face off in fight for second place
Inter's title success brings just reward for Inzaghi after dominant campaign
Race for the Scudetto: Mancini inspires Roma in derby as Cagliari stun Atalanta
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: PSG crowned champions as Darmstadt drop down in Germany
Updated
Lyon end Monaco's slim title hopes and keep European dreams alive in Ligue 1 thriller
Dominant Paris Saint-Germain win third-straight Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose
Postecoglou says he wants rest of Tottenham squad to be more like Romero
Arteta urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground after Spurs win
Manchester City navigate tricky Forest test to keep pace with Arsenal
Brest secure European football as they edge Rennes in nine-goal Breton derby
Saka says Arsenal learned lessons to tough out derby win at Spurs
Clinical Bournemouth beat Brighton in entertaining clash to move into top half
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG crowned champions as Darmstadt drop down in Germany
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Nadal kick-starts swansong with stunning win over De Minaur at Madrid Open
Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Villas-Boas elected FC Porto president

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings