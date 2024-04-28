Abraham scores first goal on return to rescue point for Roma in Naples

Napoli and Roma were forced to share the spoils in an entertaining Serie A clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Partenopei have now claimed just one win in eight matches across all competitions.

Roma boss Daniele De Rossi apologised for his overzealous celebrations in midweek after his side netted a late winner against Udinese, yet he almost had cause for more when Lorenzo Pellegrini’s header came close to dropping under the crossbar early on.

Defences were on top for much of the first half, but Napoli were looking dangerous on the counterattack, with Victor Osimhen often leading the breakaway, albeit without much support.

A couple of hopeful efforts from the Nigeria international didn’t cause Mile Svilar too much trouble, but the Roma shot-stopper had to be on his toes to close down Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who lashed his effort wide after racing through one-on-one from Osimhen’s flick-on.

Opportunities kept arriving for the Partenopei as the half drew to a close, and Giallorossi were fans were thankful to see Svilar palm away Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s curling effort before Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s glancing header bounced narrowly wide.

There was a notable improvement from the Giallorossi after the break, and after surviving a scare when Stanislav Lobotka almost squeezed an effort past Svilar, the visitors broke the deadlock.

Playing against his former club, Juan Jesus caught Sardar Azmoun in the box, allowing Paulo Dybala to tuck in his spot-kick beyond the outstretched arm of Alex Meret.

However, just five minutes later, the scores were level as Mathias Olivera’s heavily deflected shot looped over Svilar to ignite the contest.

The game became stretched in the final 25 minutes, with chances for both teams as the ever-involved Osmihen sent a header inches wide before Pellegrini unleashed a fierce shot on target at the other end.

As was the case in the first period, Napoli were creating the better opportunities, and after Osimhen was denied twice more, the forward made no mistake from the spot, capitalising on a poor attempted tackle from substitute Renato Sanches to turn the match on its head.

VAR was centre stage for much of the game’s action, and once again it came into play to hand Roma a late equaliser after substitute Tammy Abraham nodded in a corner at the back post to snatch a point for the capital club.

That goal doesn’t end the Giallorossi’s winless away head-to-head run but it does give Roma a potentially crucial point in their hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot as they currently occupy the last qualification position.

Meanwhile, a five-point gap to seventh may well be too much to bridge for Napoli, who missed the chance to snatch a late winner when Osimhen was once again thwarted by Svilar.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mile Svilar (Roma)

