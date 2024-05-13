Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club

Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club

Giroud claps to the AC Milan fans after the game
Giroud claps to the AC Milan fans after the gameReuters
Striker Olivier Giroud (37) announced on Monday that he will leave AC Milan at the end of the current campaign.

The French international arrived at the San Siro in July 2021 from Chelsea and won the Serie A title in his first season for the club.

In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Giroud confirmed his decision to leave the club but did not specify his next destination.

The player's contract expires at the end of the season and reports link him to a move to Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC.

