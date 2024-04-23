Olivier Giroud reaches agreement to join MLS side Los Angeles FC in summer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Olivier Giroud reaches agreement to join MLS side Los Angeles FC in summer
Olivier Giroud reaches agreement to join MLS side Los Angeles FC in summer
Olivier Giroud is France's record goal scorer
Olivier Giroud is France's record goal scorer
AFP
France's record goal scorer Olivier Giroud (37) has reached an agreement with Los Angeles FC to join the Major League Soccer club this summer, sources close to the player confirmed on Tuesday.

Giroud, whose contract with Italian club AC Milan expires at the end of the season, has committed to an 18-month deal with the Californian club starting on August 1st, according to reports in France.

LAFC will be the eighth club that 2018 World Cup winner Giroud has played for over two decades.

He started his career at French side Grenoble, playing for Istres and Tours before his breakthrough with Montpellier where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2012.

Giroud then spent nine seasons in England, with Arsenal from 2012 to 2018 followed by three seasons with London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021.

A move to Italy in 2021 saw him win the Serie A title with Milan the following year.

Giroud is France's all-time top scorer with 57 goals in 131 games.

At LAFC, he will join his best friend on the national team, former captain Hugo Lloris, who retired from international football after France were beaten by Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeeper Lloris joined LAFC from Tottenham last December.

Mentions
FootballMLSSerie AGiroud OlivierLos Angeles FCAC MilanTransfer News
Related Articles
Inter's Martinez delighted with Scudetto win, keen to sign new contract
Inter's title success brings just reward for Inzaghi after dominant campaign
Acerbi and Thuram fire Inter to derby win over Milan and Serie A title
Updated
Show more
Football
Erik ten Hag calls reaction to Manchester United's FA Cup win a 'disgrace'
Updated
Liverpool's Klopp counting on cool heads and fresh legs to win Merseyside derby
Chelsea clash has come at the perfect time for nervy Arsenal, or has it?
Nottingham Forest to get access to VAR audio after penalties furore
Unai Emery extends contract with Aston Villa until 2027
Team of the Week: Vazquez stars in El Clasico, Olise torments West Ham
Inter Milan's future bright under Simone Inzaghi but off-field uncertainty reigns
Weekend Highlights: A flying back-heel, a goalkeeping howler and touching coaches' stories
Premier League chief Masters warns independent regulator a 'big risk'
Most Read
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Aitana Bonmati and Novak Djokovic win top Laureus World Sports Awards
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Hossein Vafaei says 'smelly' Crucible can learn from China

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings