Football Tracker: Hectic Friday of action across Europe kickstarts weekend

The season is drawing ever closer to its climax, with league titles to be won, European competition to qualify for and relegation battles to survive all across Europe. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend to keep you updated with everything everywhere all at once.

20:10 CET - Luton vs Everton, Lens vs Lorient and Getafe vs Athletic Club all kick off in around 50 minutes, with plenty to play for at both ends of the table in England France and Spain.

20:03 CET - Over in Italy, high-flying Bologna travel to Torino looking to consolidate their place in the Serie A top-five and secure Champions League football for next season.

You can follow that match from 20:45 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

19:34 CET - There is far less pressure on fourth-place Leipzig in their quest to qualify for the Champions League, as fifth in the Bundesliga will now be enough for that. However, Hoffenheim will have their eyes firmly on a Conference League spot, as they sit just one point off Freiburg in seventh.

Follow the match here at 20:30 CET.

18:10 CET - Normally, Fridays are calm and collected ahead of the start of a footballing weekend. However, today is not the case, with SIX games across England, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

In an hour, Toulouse face Montpellier, before Hoffenheim take on Leipzig at 20:30 CET. 15 minutes after that, Torino play Bologna, while three games all kick off at 21:00 CET.

Luton and Everton go head-to-head in the Premier League, Lens battle it out with Lorient, and high-flying Athletic Bilbao head to Getafe.

Get yourselves strapped in!