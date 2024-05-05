PSV Eindhoven secure first Dutch league title in six years after win over Sparta Rotterdam

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Eredivisie
  4. PSV Eindhoven secure first Dutch league title in six years after win over Sparta Rotterdam
PSV Eindhoven secure first Dutch league title in six years after win over Sparta Rotterdam
Updated
PSV celebrate their win
PSV celebrate their winProfimedia
Defender Olivier Boscagli scored goals at both ends as PSV Eindhoven secured a 25th Dutch league title with a 4-2 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at a jubilant Philips Stadion on Sunday, ending a six-year wait for the trophy.

Needing a point to make sure after a dominant campaign in which they have lost only once in 32 games, PSV fell behind early but rallied to defeat mid-table Sparta.

Metinho put the visitors ahead before an own goal from Said Bakari and a second via Johan Bakayoko swung the contest in the home side's favour.

When Boscagli put the ball into his own net it was 2-2 and there were some nerves in Eindhoven, but his superb volley from a free-kick at the right end of the pitch made up for the error before Jordan Teze added a fourth goal.

"We scored the most goals, conceded the fewest goals and created the most chances. We have shown that we are the best in the Eredivisie, very simple," right-back Teze, 24, told Dutch TV station NOS.

"Six years ago I was watching (from the stands) like everyone else. I hoped then that I would one day be able to experience such a moment myself."

It is a first league title for coach Peter Bosz and has been achieved in style with 28 wins in 32 games so far.

PSV are on course for a historic season
PSV are on course for a historic seasonProfimedia

PSV stay on course to match the record points tally in a Dutch topflight campaign which stands at 93 by Ajax in 1972, a figure adjusted as two points were awarded for a win back then.

There were rapturous scenes at the final whistle as fans waved cardboard replicas of the Dutch league trophy, but remained in the stands after there had been pre-match fears of a pitch invasion.

Mentions
FootballPSVSparta RotterdamEredivisie
Related Articles
USMNT defender Sergino Dest sustains 'serious' knee injury
USA defender Sergino Dest to undergo ACL surgery and miss Copa América
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool target Arne Slot in line for 'best job in world'
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool hosting Spurs, Bayer Leverkusen facing Frankfurt
Updated
Borussia Dortmund 'will try everything' to keep Man Utd's Jadon Sancho
Brighton dent Aston Villa's top four charge with deserved victory
Chelsea hammer West Ham to step up chase for European places
Hollywood star Will Ferrell reportedly invests in Championship club Leeds
Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle ligament injury
Jurgen Klopp confident successor can hit the ground running with 'Liverpool 2.0'
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez combine to help Miami hit New York for six
OPINION: Inzaghi's Inter are tactically astute and entertaining in equal measure
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Liverpool hosting Spurs, Bayer Leverkusen facing Frankfurt
Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka in epic to win first Madrid Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings