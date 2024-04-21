USMNT defender Sergino Dest sustains 'serious' knee injury

USMNT defender Sergino Dest sustains 'serious' knee injury
Sergino Dest has two goals and seven assists in 37 official matches for PSV
Reuters
Sergino Dest's (23) availability for the U.S. Men's National Team's match at Copa America is in question after the defender injured his knee Saturday during practice with his PSV Eindhoven squad.

The Netherlands-born Dest, a U.S. citizen, sustained a "serious knee injury," according to a statement Sunday from the club, which plays in the Eredivisie, the top tier of Dutch soccer.

"Sergino Dest suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury during Saturday's training session," PSV said in a statement. "How long the winger will be sidelined is still being investigated. That it will be an extended period is almost certain."

Dest has been on loan from FC Barcelona since August and has two goals and seven assists in 37 official matches for PSV.

Dest has 33 caps for the United States and likely figured in making the team roster for Copa America, which is from June 20 to July 14 at 14 host cities.

Mentions
FootballDest SerginoEredivisiePSV
