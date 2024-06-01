EXCLUSIVE: Ujpest star Franklin Sasere predicts outcome of Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have never played each other in the Champions League final

Nigerian striker Franklin Sasere (25) is confident that Borussia Dortmund will beat Real Madrid in Saturday's final of the UEFA Champions League.

The Bundesliga and LaLiga sides will face off at Wembley Stadium to determine the successor to Manchester City as the holder of Europe's most prestigious club football competition.

Dortmund silenced Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final, while reigning Spanish champions Los Blancos overcame Bayern Munich to secure their spot in the showdown.

As the high-stakes showpiece in London approaches, the Ujpest striker argues that Edin Terzic’s team deserves the trophy more, given the tough challenges they have overcome throughout this season's competition.

“I have a strong feeling that Borussia Dortmund will beat Real Madrid to become the champions of Europe. They've had an amazing season, and winning the Champions League would be the perfect reward for their hard work,” Sasere told Flashscore.com in an exclusive interview.

“Not many expected them to make it this far when the competition began, but they've improved with every game. Right now, they don't seem like a team that's ready to back down.

“Atletico Madrid have always been tough to beat in the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, in the quarter-final, the Germans completely defeated them in both legs. That’s when I realized nothing could stop them from claiming the title.”

Borussia Dortmund started their campaign with a tough group featuring Newcastle United, PSG, and AC Milan. They secured three wins, two draws, and a defeat, earning a total of 11 points to clinch the top spot in the group.

The Black and Yellow followed it up with a win over Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the round of 16 before an intense two-legged triumph over Atletico Madrid. They then silenced PSG again in the last four to reach their third Champions League final.

He added: “Against all odds, they overcame PSG in the semi-final. After defeating two of Europe's strongest teams, I believe the trophy is theirs to lose against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

“Don’t get me wrong, Real Madrid are no pushovers as they enter this cracker with an intimidating record and a world-class manager. However, I don't fancy their chances because judging by their recent performances in the Champions League, it's fair to say they've been lucky to reach this stage.

“That said, I'm anticipating a thrilling final in London. It would be a fantastic way to wrap up the 2023-24 season.”

Who is the star of the Champions League?

The 2023-24 season has undoubtedly seen numerous standout players. When questioned about the most impressive, the former FC Lugano goal scorer hesitated to single out one but praised Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Mats Hummels for their exceptional performances.

Sasere added: "As a footballer who's still in the game, I'll let UEFA make that call. But I'll say this, there have been some really impressive players this season.

“Vini, Mbappe, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Hummels, they all really stepped up and made big contributions for their teams."

Mbappe and Kane are the Champions League's top scorer, with eight goals apiece. However, it's worth noting that the Frenchman has completed more dribbles (36) than any other player in the competition.

Vinicius has made his mark too, tallying five goals and four assists. He has shown his knack for delivering in crucial moments, particularly with standout performances against RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage.

What else has been said?

Dortmund have their sights set on clinching their second-ever Champions League trophy, and manager Terzic is emphasizing the team's greatest strength while expressing confidence in their ability to overcome Real Madrid.

He told the media: "Our biggest strength? We are the team with the most clean sheets in the competition. You need to keep the opposition as far away from goal as possible.

“We weren’t at our highest level when we conceded goals in September, but we are a totally different team now and have shown we are ready to compete for the trophy.

"We know they are by far the most successful team in this competition. We have had only two defeats this season, but we also see we are ready to compete on the highest level. If you break it down to one game, then everything is possible.

“They have a role as the favourites, but we weren’t favourites against Atletico or PSG either. If we are brave and not here to see Madrid win their next trophy, then we’re going to have a chance."

This will be the 15th meeting between these two sides in Europe, all of which have been in the Champions League. Real Madrid are the team Borussia Dortmund have faced most often in the competition (14), while the Spanish side have only played more against Bayern (22) and Juventus (16).