Borussia Dortmund's 2013 Champions League finalists: Where are they now?

Borussia Dortmund are back in the Champions League final after 11 years - ironically finding themselves returning to Wembley over a decade on from their last appearance in European football's showpiece event.

They last reached the final in 2013, losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich, succumbing to a famous late goal by legendary winger Arjen Robben.

Dortmund will be hoping for a different outcome this time when they face the masters of the Champions League; 14-time winners Real Madrid, who they beat in the semi-finals on their way to Wembley back in 2013.

Once again the final will be held in London, with the German side back to avenge their defeat on English soil 11 years ago.

While the focus is on Saturday's encounter, we at Flashscore have decided to look at what happened next for the Dortmund side that came so close to triumphing at Wembley back in 2013 - managed by none other than Jurgen Klopp.

GK - Roman Weidenfeller

Roman Weidenfeller captained Dortmund during their defeat to Bayern, having just completed a decade at the club.

The shot-stopper had been the first-choice goalkeeper since his arrival in 2002 and won the Bundesliga twice in the years before the Champions League final.

He would remain Dortmund's number one for the next two years before eventually slipping down the pecking order and retiring as a club legend in 2018.

Weidenfeller made a staggering 453 in the Black and Yellow of Dortmund - adding a DFB-Pokal (German Cup) to his trophy cabinet in 2017 as well as two German Super Cups.

He also turned out five times for the German national team and was part of their 2014 World Cup-winning squad.

RB - Lukasz Piszczek

Another iconic member of Dortmund's squad in the 2010s, full-back Lukasz Piszczek played 11 out of 12 matches in their 2012/13 Champions League campaign and was matched up directly with winger Franck Ribery in the final.

Like many members of the side, he was present for both Bundesliga wins in 2011 and 2012 and would go on to win more accolades in the years following their European defeat, including three German Cups and three Super Cups.

The defender was planning on retiring in 2020 but pushed plans back to complete another campaign in Germany before departing for his home-town club Goczalkowice Zdroj in Poland's fourth tier - where he still plays now.

CB - Neven Subotic

Serbian defender Neven Subotic is another who played for Dortmund for the best part of a decade, joining in 2008 and departing permanently in January 2018.

His years after the final brought similar success to his peers with various cup triumphs.

Subotic would leave for France in 2018, joining Saint Etienne before stints with Union Berlin and Denizlispor.

The defender last played for Austrian club Altach in 2021 before calling time on his career in 2022.

CB - Mats Hummels

Over a decade on from tasting defeat at Wembley with Dortmund, Mats Hummels is back again looking for a different outcome this time.

The German was 24 when he partnered Subotic against Bayern and is now facing the prospect of marshalling his defence against Real Madrid aged 35.

He actually left Dortmund for rivals Bayern in 2016 and, as a result, has quite a hefty trophy cabinet - winning three consecutive league titles as well as numerous cup competitions.

Hummels is still missing European silverware, though, and is back for a second chance in 2024.

LB - Marcel Schmelzer

Marcel Schmelzer joined Dortmund in 2008 and never looked back; playing 367 times before retiring in 2022.

The left-back was a pivotal part of Klopp's side and continued to feature in the years after the manager left, playing his part in various cup wins before retiring in 2022.

Schmelzer's final appearance was in 2020 before he picked up a serious knee injury and eventually called time on his career two years later, still on the books of Dortmund.

He has kept close to home since then and is currently the assistant manager of their under-17 side.

CM - Sven Bender

Sven Bender enjoyed a successful eight-year tenure at Dortmund and like so many others in the side was present for several trophy wins.

The German ended up departing for Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 - joining up with brother Lars - where he would continue playing regularly before moving on to TSV Brannenberg, also joined by his sibling.

Bender is now back at Dortmund as the first team's assistant manager which leaves him with the chance of a Champions League medal 11 years on from his last attempt as a player.

CM - Ilkay Gundogan

Perhaps the most successful player to come from the 2013 Champions League final side is midfield maestro Ilkay Gundogan.

Like so many of his teammates, Gundogan stayed on in the years following the final but would eventually leave for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2016; the first signing of the Spaniard's tenure.

He would go on to win every trophy available over the next eight years including five Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups and the Champions League - even taking over as captain of a treble-winning season in 2022/23 - before moving on to Barcelona last summer.

Gundogan was Dortmund's goalscorer back in 2013 after netting from the penalty spot at Wembley - his first of several monumental moments at the stadium.

RW - Jakub Blaszczykowski

No surprises here, Jakub Blaszczykowski was another long-serving member of Dortmund's squad before leaving permanently in 2016.

The Polish international would go to Fiorentina on loan in 2015/16 before a transfer to Wolfsburg where he spent three years.

Blaszczykowski ended his playing career in 2023 after three years back in Poland featuring for Wisla Krakow; the club Dortmund initially signed him from in 2007.

AM - Marco Reus

Marco Reus' debut season under Klopp ended with defeat in the Champions League final and not many supporters would've predicted the mercurial attacker would be back on the same stage, with the same club, 12 years later.

His trophy cabinet in the years that followed the final perhaps doesn't match his ability with just two German Cups and three Super Cups, although Reus has picked up plenty of individual accolades.

He has been named Bundesliga Player of the Season three times and German Footballer of the Year twice while also captaining Dortmund between 2018 and 2023.

Reus will play his last game for Dortmund on Saturday - hoping to bow out with the biggest trophy in club football to his name.

LW - Kevin Grosskreutz

Possibly the forgotten man from Dortmund's 2012/13 side, Kevin Grosskreutz enjoyed a successful career following the defeat at Wembley.

The winger remained with the club for two more seasons and was part of a side that won two consecutive German Super Cups - while also winning the World Cup with the national team in 2014.

Stints at Galatasaray and Stuttgart followed, winning the Bundesliga 2 with the latter before moving around various clubs in the lower tiers of German football.

Grosskreutz still plays now aged 35 with sixth-tier team Wacker Castrop.

CF - Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski led the line for Dortmund during the 2012/13 campaign and the season that followed before leaving for rivals Bayern Munich.

His career would skyrocket following the transfer, netting 344 goals in 375 appearances, and picking up plenty of trophies and records along the way.

The striker has won 10 Bundesliga titles - two coming with Dortmund - as well as a Champions League with Bayern and LaLiga after joining Barcelona in 2022.

Lewandowski was also voted the Best FIFA Men's Player for two consecutive years and just finished another solid campaign in front of goal aged 35; scoring 26 in all competitions.

Lewandowski's La Liga stats this season Flashscore

Manager - Jurgen Klopp

Legendary manager Jurgen Klopp took charge of the Champions League final and would go on to spend another two years at Dortmund before joining Liverpool.

As they say, the rest is history.

Klopp would create one of the best sides the Premier League has ever seen, winning a league title, the Champions League, two EFL Cups and an FA Cup.

The German recently announced his decision to leave Liverpool and fans eagerly await the next steps in his career.