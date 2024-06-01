Jude Bellingham joins exclusive list after Champions League victory

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates with his medal after winning the Champions League final

Jude Bellingham (20) has joined an exclusive list of male British players to have won the Champions League with a foreign team after Real Madrid's success at Wembley on Saturday.

Bellingham faced his former club Borussia Dortmund, emerging on the winning side against the team he left last summer as Los Blancos won 2-0.

The ex-Birmingham midfielder teed up Vinicius Jr for the game-sealing second goal, which earned Real a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

And in doing so, Bellingham became just the fifth British man to win Europe's elite competition with a club from abroad.

The first was Scotland's Paul Lambert, who shone for Borussia Dortmund in the 1997 finale as they defeated Juventus 3-1.

He helped keep Zinedine Zidane quiet in Munich en route to helping Dortmund win their first and only title at present.

In 2000, Steve McManaman became the first player from England to play in a Champions League final for a foreign side as he turned out for Real Madrid against Valencia.

McManaman scored in the game with a wonderful volley as Real cruised to a 3-0 win.

One year later, Owen Hargreaves turned out for Bayern Munich as Valencia made the final again, playing the full 120 minutes as the German side won a penalty shoot-out.

The fourth player was none other than Gareth Bale, who is Britain's most decorated export with five Champions League titles to his name.

The Welshman is famed for his incredible overhead kick to put Real ahead against Liverpool in Kyiv, before adding another from range in a 3-1 win.