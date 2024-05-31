Six players who have worn the shirts of the two Champions League finalists

Six players who have worn the shirts of the two Champions League finalists

Achraf Hakimi playing for Borussia Dortmund
Achraf Hakimi playing for Borussia DortmundAFP
Although the rivalry between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is limited and their biggest clashes have taken place in recent years, there are several players who have worn both shirts. We take a look at them below.

Jude Bellingham

The Englishman, recently named player of the season in LaLiga, is the hottest player in European football right now. In search of his first Champions League in his home country, he has already won the Spanish league and Super Cup with Real Madrid. He arrived in the Spanish capital from Borussia Dortmund, where he spent three seasons and won a cup.

Reinier Jesus

The Brazilian is perhaps the most unknown player on this list. He currently plays for Real Madrid, although he has been on loan at Italian Serie A club Frosinone, with whom he was relegated. Last season he was on loan at Girona and spent two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Achraf Hakimi

The Moroccan international, a semi-finalist at the last World Cup, is a product of the Real youth academy. He is currently with PSG, where he has been for three seasons. He arrived in Paris from Inter. He spent two seasons at Dortmund, where he won a German Super Cup in 2019 and became known to the general public. Two years earlier, he won a Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid.

Hakimi's recent stats
Hakimi's recent statsFlashscore

Nuri Sahin

The Turkish-German could not succeed at Real Madrid where he made just four appearances in the 2011-2012 season. He won LaLiga and the Super Cup under Mourinho.

He has fared better at Dortmund where he played a total of 11 seasons divided into three periods, winning one Bundesliga, one Cup, two Super Cups and was runner-up in the European Championships.

He is currently assistant coach to Edin Terzic at Borussia Dortmund, so he will be the only one, along with Bellingham, playing in the final.

Christoph Metzelder

The German defender spent three seasons at Real Madrid in which he played little part. However, he has one league title and one Spanish Super Cup to his name. He had previously spent seven seasons at Borussia Dortmund, where he was an important player and won a Bundesliga title.

Metzelder, with Madrid, in a friendly match against Dortmund
Metzelder, with Madrid, in a friendly match against DortmundAFP

Flavio Conceiçao

The Brazilian, who joined Madrid from Deportivo de La Coruna, spent three seasons in Chamartin, where he won two LaLiga titles and one Super Cup. He left the club to join Borussia Dortmund, where he spent only the 2003-2004 season before heading to Turkey to play for Galatasaray. With the Canarinha he won two America Cups.

