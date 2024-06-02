EXCLUSIVE: Olunga warns Burundi and Ivory Coast that Kenya are no longer an easy prey

Kenya striker Michael Olunga (30) believes the East African nation have what it takes to return home with maximum points from their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

Harambee Stars will first play against the Swallows in their matchday three fixture on June 7th, before coming up against African champions the Elephants in matchday four at the Bingu National Stadium on June 11th in Lilongwe.

Kenya are placed third in the six-team group with three points picked up from their first two matches against Gabon and Seychelles. In their Group F opener, Kenya suffered a 2-1 defeat before recovering to hammer Seychelles 5-0.

Harambee Stars not an easy team nowadays

According to Olunga, who features for Al Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League, Harambee Stars have made huge strides in recent years and have become a force to reckon with.

“So at the end of the day, all matches are very difficult but we also know that Kenya is not an easy team anymore, we are going there (Malawi) to fight, we want to give everything for the country, we have been playing well in recent weeks, getting positive results but now it the real test, and we ready,” Olunga told Flashcore.

The former Kashiwa Reysol and Girona striker further described Kenya as a team with a very young and hungry squad insisting they have improved from being participants to strong competitors.

“We are beyond being participants; we used to be participants before, going out there without returning positive results, that is now a gone case, now it is another different situation because we have a very young hungry squad that is willing to compete,” added Olunga, who scored 15 goals for Duhail in the just-concluded season.

“We have very good local players in the league coming into the squad which is good to see this combination of young and experienced players and now I believe going forward it will be a good foundation for the country.”

Kenya players during training FKF Media

Under coach Engin Firat (53), Harambee Stars have registered incredible results, including the famous 2-1 friendly victory against World Cup hosts Qatar on September 7th, 2023. They also secured a 2-2 friendly draw against Russia, and in their last two matches; they beat Malawi 4-0 and Zimbabwe 3-1 to win the Four-Nation tournament in Malawi during the FIFA international break.

On playing their home matches away from home, Olunga said: “Nowadays in football home is always anywhere, it is good we played in Malawi before (Four-Nation tournament), so there is no big difference playing home or away, it is a slight advantage, but not an advantage because both teams will be playing away from home.”

Olunga added: “We played in Malawi, we know the venue very well, we know the temperature and climate, so it will be good for us, that is one step ahead of our opponents but the most important thing will be for us the players to give it all, so we return with good results.”

The Harambee Stars captain admitted having respect for Ivory Coast for winning the last edition of the AFCON after beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final but maintained they would not be scared of facing them.

“We have respect for Ivory Coast because they are African champions for a reason but at the end of the day football is all about giving it all, we respect them but we don’t fear them, we have seen teams being labelled underdogs but they proceed to achieve results,” explained Olunga.

“So we don’t have any easy opponent, against Burundi (people think it will be a walkover for Kenya) but, it will not be a walkover, if you watched their first two matches, when they played at home, they played very fantastic and took one win, and one defeat against Gabon.”

Olunga is adamant that Kenya are a much tougher proposition FKF Media

Olunga reiterated Kenya’s determination to play at the World Cup insisting they still stand a chance to qualify having played only two matches. “It is still an open group; we have each (team) played only two matches, so these other two fixtures are going to be decisive.

“Like I said before, every team wants to participate in this major global tournament. So for us (Kenya) it is no exception and we are going out there to not only compete but now we are going for results.”

Having failed to score in the game against the Panthers, Olunga rediscovered his scoring touch to notch a brace in the huge win against the Pirates and will be relied upon to get the win against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

Coach Firat bemoans injuries to key players

The Turkish tactician admitted to facing a dilemma in the attacking area following the injury to striker Masoud Juma (28), which ruled him out of the two qualifiers.

Juma, who plays for Al-Jabalain FC, is recuperating after undergoing surgery to repair his knee. Juma has been one of the key lights for Kenya, scoring in the 2-1 defeat against Gabon and then two goals in the 5-0 victory against Seychelles.

“We are in a situation where we find ourselves unlucky, we always play our matches with a long list of injuries, like now for Masoud (Juma), I don’t have any replacement, we will try to find the way to solve it inside the team because you know the reality now we have some positions, for example, in the midfield we have a lot of good players,” Firat told Flashscore.

Kenya coach Firat FKF Media

“We have too many players, who can play in various positions but I cannot say we are so good in the offensive area on the international level not locally, so this is where I need to find a solution quickly depending on the players I have.”

Firat’s travelling squad of 25 players saw the inclusion of injured defenders Joseph Okumu (27), who turns out for French Ligue 1 club Reims and Erick Ouma (27), who plays for Ekstraklasa club Rakow Czestochowa.

Firat explained his decision to include the duo by saying: “It is not only about tactics, there are some key players we don’t have replacements for them, because of their quality and that is the reality, Joseph (Okumu) is a big question but a very important player for us, Anthony (Akumu) is a fantastic player, Erick (Ouma) we have problems but these are the players we cannot replace, so it is nothing to do with tactics but we need to find solution.”

Adam Wilson dropped, Zak Vyner's late inclusion

Having hinted at a surprise inclusion in the squad when the team regrouped to start preparations, Firat kept his word by naming Bristol City defender Zak Vyner (27) in the travelling list.

Born on May 14th, 1997, to Kenyan parents, Zachary George Onyego Vyner, made his EFL Championship debut for Bristol City in a 2-0 victory against Milton Keynes Dons on February 20th, 2016 and scored his first senior goal for Plymouth Argyle in a 2-1 away victory against Shrewsbury Town.

Vyner played for Championship club Rotherham United before moving to Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen on loan in August 2019. He scored his first goal for Bristol City in a 2-0 win over Preston North End on January 16th, 2021.

On March 19th, 2023, Vyner was named captain for the first time in a 2-0 loss to Swansea City. Speaking to Bristol City, Vyner stated: “It was a massive honour for me to lead the team out and it was a great feeling for myself.”

This season, Vyner played 36 matches for Bristol City in all competitions. Vyner’s inclusion could be seen as a direct cover for Okumu, who has been struggling with a knee injury sustained while on club duty.

Meanwhile, Bradford City winger Adam Wilson (24) and Bruce Kamau (29) of Perth Glory in the A-League in Australia, were among the surprise omissions. Wilson and Kamau were keen to make their debuts but could not make the final cut while defender Tobias Knost (24) of SC Verl in Germany made the list.

Speaking on his inclusion, Knost told Flashscore: “The invitation for me was a great honour, I was very lucky to get the call, the first days (in training) was very tough for me because of the warm weather and the attitude.

“If I get game time it will be the biggest thing to happen to me but my ambitions for the first time are not very high, I am very happy to be here, I want to do my best every day, every second for my team.”

Only the top team in the group, which comprises Ivory Coast, Gabon, Burundi, The Gambia, Seychelles, and Kenya, will qualify for the 48-team World Cup, which will be played across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Kenya squad:

Goalkeepers; Ian Otieno, Byrne Omondi, Patrick Matasi.

Defenders; Joseph Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Collins Sichenje. Zak Vyner, Alphonce Omija, Erik Ouma Otieno, Abud Omar, Daniel Anyembe, Tobias Knost.

Midfielders; John Ochieng, Anthony Akumu, Richard Odada, Chrispine Erambo, Timothy Ouma, Duke Abuya, Kenneth Muguna, Austin Odhiambo, Ronney Onyango, Eric Johanna.

Forwards; John Avire, Benson Omalla, Michael Olunga.