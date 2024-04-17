Kenya to play World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast away from home

Kenyans will be deprived of the opportunity to watch their national team play in the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches after the government issued a notice to close the Nyayo National Stadium facility for renovations.

The 45,000 seater Stadium situated a few kilometers from Kenya’s capital Nairobi City was the only venue until then approved by the world governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host matches of international standards.

Nyayo Stadium to close for renovation

However, on Tuesday the Ministry of Sports confirmed in a statement that the venue will be closed for an unspecified period immediately after the Kip Keino Classic on April 22nd, 2024, and the FKF Premier League derby between Gor Mahia and rivals AFC Leopards on April 23rd to undergo a facelift as recommended by CAF. The government further said this was in preparation to host the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in September with the venue picked as the official host.

“Kenya alongside Uganda and Tanzania has been honoured with the responsibility of co-hosting the 2024 CHAN, tentatively scheduled for September 2024. Nyayo National Stadium has been designated as Kenya’s official CHAN host venue after consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF),” read part of the statement from the Ministry of Sports obtained by Flashscore.

“The contractor identified to upgrade Nyayo Stadium for 2024 CHAN and as a supporting facility for 2027 AFCON will commence accelerated works immediately after the conclusion of the Kipchoge Keino Classic, from April 22nd, 2024.”

With Nyayo being closed and Kasarani Stadium already undergoing renovations in readiness for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, the government confirmed talks between the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the Ministry of Sports, FIFA, and CAF to determine the venue for Harambee Stars' next two international matches.

“The Government of Kenya, through the Ministry and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), is in consultation with CAF and FIFA regarding the venue for Harambee Stars next World Cup qualifier games (match days 3 and 4) scheduled for June 3rd and 11th, 2024 against Burundi and Ivory Coast,” explained the statement.

What is FKF saying about Nyayo’s closure?

The latest development left FKF searching for a solution with CEO Barry Otieno stating they will be forced to come up with the way forward in readiness for the two qualifiers.

“We don't have a solution yet, we have started to look for alternatives, we must get a plan B and by the coming week things will be clear on where we will play the two matches,” Otieno told Flashscore.

The stadium is required to attain category four standards after the renovation and some of the works in readiness for CHAN may include the laying of a new playing surface, mounting of floodlights for night football, modification of the VIP area, ventilation of changing rooms, media centre and tribune, ticketing technology, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room, and medical room.

Kenya's recent results Flashscore

Apart from Nyayo, the government confirmed the construction of the new 60,000-sitter Talanta Sports City and the renovation of Kasarani Stadium was going as planned.

“The road to the 2027 AFCON is in top gear, with the construction of the Talanta Sports City progressing as planned. Additionally, the upgrading of Kasarani Stadium is well on schedule,” added the statement.

The statement concluded: “These two are Kenya's primary host venues for 2027 AFCON, which we are delighted to be co-hosting with our good neighbors, Uganda and Tanzania.”

What were the reactions from Kenyans?

In a recent interview, FKF President Nick Mwendwa promised Kenyan fans that the federation’s primary target was to have the two matches against the Swallows and the Elephants played in the country.

“I am very happy that Harambee Stars will play our home matches on our own turf, and every Kenyan football fan must get ready to roar their hearts out as Harambee Stars gear up to conquer the field,” said Mwendwa. “These are the matches you can't afford to miss if you are a Kenyan! Our boys need our support and can’t wait for June.”

With the latest development, former Harambee Stars striker Elijah Onsika insists the decision is beyond FKF because Nyayo belongs to the government.

“FKF cannot do anything in such a situation, they don't have their venue, Nyayo belongs to the government and the government has decided to renovate it, so they must get a solution and this should be done quickly to set the mind of the players,” Onsika told Flashscore.

Kenya are currently third in their qualifying group Flashscore

“But it is unfortunate because Harambee Stars will be forced to play outside the country, they deserve the support of their fans, and playing away from home is already a big disadvantage to the team as they will not have the home support to rally behind them.”

Onsika requested FKF to secure a venue that can easily be accessed by Kenyan fans by saying: “Maybe they can try either Tanzania or Uganda for an alternative because here many fans can travel to cheer the team.”

Onsika’s sentiments were echoed by Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, who told Flashscore: “It is painful for the fans when they don’t get the opportunity to watch and cheer their national team but the best way now is for FKF to get a venue close to Kenya, where those interested can travel especially by road to attend.”

Kenya yet to play qualifiers at home

Kenya kicked off their Group F qualifiers with an away game against Gabon at Stade de Franceville which they lost 2-1 on November 16th, 2023, before they recovered to hammer Seychelles 5-0 at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Ivory Coast on November 20th, 2023.