Carlo Ancelotti warns that Real Madrid won't underestimate Bayern Munich

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Carlo Ancelotti warns that Real Madrid won't underestimate Bayern Munich
Carlo Ancelotti warns that Real Madrid won't underestimate Bayern Munich
Ancelotti during his press conference
Ancelotti during his press conferenceProfimedia
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday that his side will not make the mistake of looking past Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final first leg in Germany on Tuesday despite their rivals' disappointing domestic campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen ended the Bavarians' 11-year Bundesliga reign by securing the league crown two weeks ago but Ancelotti said European pedigree matters and the six-times winners will have extra motivation to win the last trophy they can fight for.

"I'm not worried (with being the odds-on favourites), but we are confident to face a team that, despite not having made a great Bundesliga, have had a great Champions League tie against Arsenal," he told a press conference on Monday.

"They have just eliminated a very strong team in Europe (Arsenal). In the Champions League, history counts a lot, it counts for them but that also plays in our favour."

Bayern reached the Champions League semis for the first time in four years with a 3-2 aggregate win over Arsenal.

The 14-time champions Real made the last four after knocking out holders Manchester City on penalties and are close to a record-extending 36th LaLiga title as they sit top with a 13-point lead over second-placed Girona with five games left.

Ancelotti said Bayern and Real are similar teams in the way they are able to adapt to different circumstances and that his side are bracing for the unexpected, with the German side's departing coach Thomas Tuchel eager to leave on a high.

"We are two teams that don't have a very clear identity ... and we can play the games in different ways," Ancelotti said.

"In terms of quality, they are strong in transition, they can change their style and they are very dangerous.

"But it's only the first leg, it's a 180 (minutes) tie which we face with confidence ... but in the knowledge that we are up against a quality opponent with very strong individuals."

Ancelotti and his players in training
Ancelotti and his players in trainingReuters

Ancelotti did not want to give any clues as to his selection for Tuesday's match, with the biggest question being who starts alongside Antonio Rudiger in the middle of the defence.

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been impressive in defence in the absence of centre-back Eder Militao and David Alaba, who both suffered serious knee injuries, and could again receive his coach's vote of confidence in that position.

"(Tchouameni) will play tomorrow... But in which position? I don't know..." Ancelotti said.

Militao made his first start of the season in the 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Friday after tearing his ACL in August.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueAncelotti CarloBayern MunichReal Madrid
Related Articles
Carlo Ancelotti confirms Thibaut Courtois to return for Madrid as soon as next week
EXCLUSIVE: Data analyst believes Real and PSG favourites for Champions League semis
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Updated
Show more
Football
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich threat in upcoming 'European Clasico'
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston
Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Barcelona battle past 10-man Valencia
Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to stay despite reported Saudi interest
Nigeria appoint Ajax legend Finidi George as new manager to replace Jose Peseiro
Updated
Premier League clubs agree new spending cap plans in principle
Luis Rubiales ordered to make monthly court appearances, restricted to leave Spain
Nathan Ake confident Manchester City can overhaul Arsenal in title race
Most Read
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
Nigeria appoint Ajax legend Finidi George as new manager to replace Jose Peseiro
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings