Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title

Manchester City and Arsenal have taken the Premier League title race down to the final day of the season

Manchester City head into the final day of the season with one hand on the Premier League trophy, but not all is done and dusted with Arsenal still clinging on in the hunt.

City went two points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday after their 2-0 win at Tottenham, putting them in control of their own destiny as they search for a record fourth straight league title.

Pep Guardiola's side are at home to West Ham on the final day of the campaign on Sunday, with a victory enough for them to keep hold of their crown once again.

Nothing has been decided yet, though, with Arsenal likely to still have some hope of overthrowing City when they host Everton.

But what do both teams need to lift the Premier League trophy this weekend? Flashscore looks at the permutations involved.

What do Manchester City need to win the Premier League?

The message for City is simple - beat West Ham and they claim the title.

Should they do so at the Etihad, they will become the first team in English football history to win four straight top-flight titles.

Equally, City could also win the title if Arsenal fail to beat Everton, regardless of if they win, lose or draw.

What do Arsenal need to win the Premier League?

For the title to head Arsenal's way, the Gunners need to beat Everton and hope City fail to beat West Ham.

Anything other than a victory at the Emirates will ensure the trophy ends up in City's hands.

They could also win the title should both teams end the season level on points

What if both teams finish level on points?

A huge twist could be in the offing with goal difference a rare and potential decider.

Should it become a reality, Arsenal have to beat Everton while City will need to draw with West Ham, which would take both teams to 89 points.

Arsenal head into the final day with a superior goal difference of 61 - one better than City's - meaning Mikel Arteta's side would win the title.

The Premier League title has been decided on goal difference before when Manchester foes City and United battled on the final day in 2011/12.

City edged United after Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute winner against QPR with both sides ending the season on 89 points.