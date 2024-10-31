Guglielmo Vicario celebrates at the end of the Carabao Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City

Tottenham will play Manchester United in the standout clash of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw, which took place after Wednesday night's action concluded.

It is the first all-Premier League quarter-final stage of the League Cup in 14 years after Preston became the last remaining EFL club to be eliminated from the competition.

Manchester United, who stuck five past Leicester in Ruud van Nistelrooy's first game in temporary charge, will face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A United legend as a player, Van Nistelrooy was thrust into the role of interim manager after the Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday following a dreadful start to the season.

Spurs inflicted Manchester City's first defeat this season with a solid 2-1 win in north London against a visiting side resting several big names.

All-time record winners and defending champions Liverpool will face Southampton after narrowly beating Brighton 3-2 at the Amex thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Gakpo is turning into something of a menace in the League Cup, with all four of his goals so far this campaign coming in the competition, while the Dutchman also scored four for the Reds en route to their final win at Wembley against Chelsea last term.

Two-time champions Arsenal have been drawn at home against Crystal Palace. Newcastle will host Brentford in the other fixture.

The quarter-finals are slated to be played during the week commencing 16th December 2024.

EFL Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Brentford

Southampton vs Liverpool

