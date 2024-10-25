Who's Missing: Saka a doubt as Jota out of Arsenal vs Liverpool clash
The weekend is headlined by Arsenal's crunch clash with table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday with the Gunners looking to respond to last week's defeat to Bournemouth.
On Saturday, Manchester City host winless Southampton and Aston Villa play Bournemouth.
Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all play in respective games on Sunday.
Take a look at who's likely to miss out and who may possibly feature in the next round of Premier League fixtures:
Leicester v Nottingham Forest
WON'T PLAY
Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
Vestergaard J. | Ankle Injury
Danilo | Ankle Injury
Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness
DOUBTS
Gibbs-White M. | Ankle Injury
Aston Villa v Bournemouth
WON'T PLAY
Philogene J. | Red Card
Adams T. | Back Injury
Scott A. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Sinisterra L. | Injury
Brentford v Ipswich
WON'T PLAY
Dasilva J. | Knee Injury
Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury
Henry R. | Knee Injury
Hickey A. | Thigh Injury
Thiago I. | Knee Injury
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
Greaves J. | Thigh Injury
Luongo M. | Ankle Injury
Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury
DOUBTS
Jensen M. | Knock
Al-Hamadi A. | Knock
Cajuste J. | Knee Injury
Johnson B. | Thigh Injury
Brighton v Wolves
WON'T PLAY
Joao Pedro | Injury
March S. | Knee Injury
Milner J. | Thigh Injury
Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
Webster A. | Muscle Injury
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Hwang Hee-Chan | Ankle Injury
Johnstone S. | Groin Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury
Traore B. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury
Welbeck D. | Back Injury
Johnstone S. | Groin Injury
Meupiyou B. | Injury
Manchester City v Southampton
WON'T PLAY
Bobb O. | Leg Injury
De Bruyne K. | Muscle Injury
Doku J. | Injury
Grealish J. | Injury
Rodri | Knee Injury
Walker K. | Illness
Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Fraser R. | Red Card
Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury
Stewart R. | Thigh Injury
DOUBTS
None
Everton v Fulham
WON'T PLAY
Broja A. | Calf Injury
Chermiti | Ankle Injury
Garner J. | Lower Back Injury
Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury
Andersen J. | Red Card
Castagne T. | Thigh Injury
Lukic S. | Shoulder Injury
DOUBTS
Carlos Vinicius | Calf Injury
Cuenca J. | Ankle Injury
Chelsea v Newcastle
WON'T PLAY
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
Botman S. | Knee Injury
Lascelles J. | Knee Injury
Miley L. | Back Injury
Trippier K. | Muscle Injury
Wilson C. | Back Injury
DOUBTS
Dubravka M. | Knee Injury
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
WON'T PLAY
Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness
Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury
Riad C. | Knee Injury
Richards C. | Thigh Injury
None
DOUBTS
Doucoure C. | Ankle Injury
Son Heung-Min | Injury
Spence D. | Groin Injury
West Ham v Manchester United
WON'T PLAY
Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Kudus M. | Red Card
Antony | Ankle Injury
Maguire H. | Muscle Injury
Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Malacia T. | Knee Injury
Mount M. | Head Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Arsenal v Liverpool
WON'T PLAY
Calafiori R. | Knee Injury
Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury
Saliba W. | Red Card
Tierney K. | Muscle Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
Alisson | Hamstring Injury
Bradley C. | Injury
Chiesa F. | Injury
Elliott H. | Broken ankle
DOUBTS
Saka B. | Muscle Injury
Timber J. | Muscle Injury
Diogo Jota | Muscle Injury