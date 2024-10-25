Advertisement
  Who's Missing: Saka a doubt as Jota out of Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

Who's Missing: Saka a doubt as Jota out of Arsenal vs Liverpool clash

Flashscore UK Staff
Bukayo Saka has been suffering with a hamstring injury
Bukayo Saka has been suffering with a hamstring injury
Attention returns to Premier League action once again after a round of European fixtures in midweek.

The weekend is headlined by Arsenal's crunch clash with table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday with the Gunners looking to respond to last week's defeat to Bournemouth.

On Saturday, Manchester City host winless Southampton and Aston Villa play Bournemouth.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all play in respective games on Sunday.

Take a look at who's likely to miss out and who may possibly feature in the next round of Premier League fixtures:

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY

Leicester

Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

Vestergaard J.  | Ankle Injury

Nottingham Forest

Danilo | Ankle Injury

Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness

DOUBTS

Gibbs-White M. | Ankle Injury

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa

Philogene J. | Red Card

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

Scott A. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Sinisterra L. | Injury

Brentford v Ipswich

WON'T PLAY

Brentford

Dasilva J. | Knee Injury

Gustavo Nunes | Back Injury

Henry R. | Knee Injury

Hickey A. | Thigh Injury

Thiago I. | Knee Injury

Ipswich

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

Greaves J. | Thigh Injury

Luongo M. | Ankle Injury

Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury

DOUBTS

Jensen M. | Knock

Al-Hamadi A. | Knock

Cajuste J. | Knee Injury

Johnson B. | Thigh Injury

Brighton v Wolves

WON'T PLAY

Brighton

Joao Pedro | Injury

March S. | Knee Injury

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

Webster A. | Muscle Injury

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Hwang Hee-Chan | Ankle Injury

Johnstone S. | Groin Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury

Welbeck D. | Back Injury

Johnstone S. | Groin Injury

Meupiyou B. | Injury

Manchester City v Southampton

WON'T PLAY

Manchester City

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

De Bruyne K. | Muscle Injury

Doku J. | Injury

Grealish J. | Injury

Rodri | Knee Injury

Walker K. | Illness

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Fraser R. | Red Card

Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury

Stewart R. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

None

Everton v Fulham

WON'T PLAY

Everton

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Garner J. | Lower Back Injury

Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury

Fulham

Andersen J. | Red Card

Castagne T. | Thigh Injury

Lukic S. | Shoulder Injury

DOUBTS

Carlos Vinicius | Calf Injury

Cuenca J. | Ankle Injury

Chelsea v Newcastle

WON'T PLAY

Chelsea

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Trippier K. | Muscle Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

DOUBTS

Dubravka M. | Knee Injury

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Richards C. | Thigh Injury

Tottenham

None

DOUBTS

Doucoure C. | Ankle Injury

Son Heung-Min | Injury

Spence D. | Groin Injury

West Ham v Manchester United

WON'T PLAY

West Ham

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Kudus M. | Red Card

Manchester United

Antony | Ankle Injury

Maguire H. | Muscle Injury

Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Mount M. | Head Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Arsenal v Liverpool

WON'T PLAY

Arsenal

Calafiori R. | Knee Injury

Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury

Saliba W. | Red Card

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

Liverpool

Alisson | Hamstring Injury

Bradley C. | Injury

Chiesa F. | Injury

Elliott H. | Broken ankle

DOUBTS

Saka B. | Muscle Injury

Timber J. | Muscle Injury

Diogo Jota | Muscle Injury

