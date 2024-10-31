Five-star Lazio thrash Como in Serie A with both sides reduced to 10 men

Lazio moved up to fifth in Serie A with a 5-1 win over Como on Halloween, emphatically claiming a seventh win in their last eight games across all competitions and extending the hosts’ wait for a first clean sheet this season.

The lively Taty Castellanos was frightening the Como defence in the opening exchanges, and the Argentine scored the game’s opening goal in the 28th minute.

Alberto Dossena was penalised by VAR for handball in the box, and Castellanos fired home from 12 yards out.

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas cut a disgruntled figure on the touchline, but the Spaniard could have no complaints, with replays clearing showing Dossena intercepting a Castellanos’ headed cut-back with his outstretched left arm.

Lazio doubled their advantage a mere four minutes later, courtesy of Pedro, who took an excellent Nuno Tavares cross into his stride before rifling a left-footed strike past Emil Audero.

Como needed something special after the break to bring themselves back into the match, and Luca Mazzitelli certainly delivered, producing what will surely be a goal-of-the-season contender come May.

The Frosinone loanee halved the deficit with a sensational angled overhead kick, which clipped in off the inside of the post.

Como's hopes of a comeback soon took a huge hit, however, when Matthias Braunoder was shown a second yellow card for pulling down Pedro.

Lazio’s Tavares joined him for an early bath just three minutes later for a late challenge on Gabriel Strefezza, but the frustration from Tavares’ dismissal was soon forgotten, as Patric restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage with a far-post header, after Boulaye Dia flicked on Pedro’s corner at the near post.

The hosts now had a huge fight to get even a point. Yet, Yannik Engelhardt should have reduced the deficit back to one, when he fired wide from close range just seconds after entering the pitch.

Alberto Cerri was next to spurn a golden opportunity but inexplicably failed to find the target.

Castellanos then provided Como’s strikers with a lesson in how to finish, as he netted his second and Lazio’s fourth with a clinical close-range strike just moments later.

Loum Tchaouna added a fifth in stoppage time at the end of a swift counterattack to cap off a fine night’s work for Marco Baroni’s side, who can look back on a third consecutive victory across all competitions with great satisfaction.

This win also marks an eighth in their last nine meetings against newly-promoted opposition. Meanwhile, Como’s defeat leaves them without a win in their last four league games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Taty Castellanos (Lazio)

