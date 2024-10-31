Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Five-star Lazio thrash Como in Serie A with both sides reduced to 10 men

Five-star Lazio thrash Como in Serie A with both sides reduced to 10 men

James Hilsum
Lazio's Pedro celebrates a goal
Lazio's Pedro celebrates a goalČTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it
Lazio moved up to fifth in Serie A with a 5-1 win over Como on Halloween, emphatically claiming a seventh win in their last eight games across all competitions and extending the hosts’ wait for a first clean sheet this season.

The lively Taty Castellanos was frightening the Como defence in the opening exchanges, and the Argentine scored the game’s opening goal in the 28th minute.

Alberto Dossena was penalised by VAR for handball in the box, and Castellanos fired home from 12 yards out.

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas cut a disgruntled figure on the touchline, but the Spaniard could have no complaints, with replays clearing showing Dossena intercepting a Castellanos’ headed cut-back with his outstretched left arm.

Lazio doubled their advantage a mere four minutes later, courtesy of Pedro, who took an excellent Nuno Tavares cross into his stride before rifling a left-footed strike past Emil Audero.

Como needed something special after the break to bring themselves back into the match, and Luca Mazzitelli certainly delivered, producing what will surely be a goal-of-the-season contender come May.

The Frosinone loanee halved the deficit with a sensational angled overhead kick, which clipped in off the inside of the post.

Como's hopes of a comeback soon took a huge hit, however, when Matthias Braunoder was shown a second yellow card for pulling down Pedro.

Lazio’s Tavares joined him for an early bath just three minutes later for a late challenge on Gabriel Strefezza, but the frustration from Tavares’ dismissal was soon forgotten, as Patric restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage with a far-post header, after Boulaye Dia flicked on Pedro’s corner at the near post.

The hosts now had a huge fight to get even a point. Yet, Yannik Engelhardt should have reduced the deficit back to one, when he fired wide from close range just seconds after entering the pitch.

Alberto Cerri was next to spurn a golden opportunity but inexplicably failed to find the target.

Castellanos then provided Como’s strikers with a lesson in how to finish, as he netted his second and Lazio’s fourth with a clinical close-range strike just moments later.

Loum Tchaouna added a fifth in stoppage time at the end of a swift counterattack to cap off a fine night’s work for Marco Baroni’s side, who can look back on a third consecutive victory across all competitions with great satisfaction.

This win also marks an eighth in their last nine meetings against newly-promoted opposition. Meanwhile, Como’s defeat leaves them without a win in their last four league games.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Taty Castellanos (Lazio)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AComoLazio
Related Articles
Lazio back to winning ways with comfortable win over Genoa
Thiago Motta wants more determined Juventus after late Lazio victory
Juventus continue unbeaten start as late Lazio own goal gives them narrow win
Show more
Football
Dybala does the damage as Roma get back to winning ways against Torino
Late Alvarez double spares Atletico's blushes against sixth-tier side in Copa del Rey
Real Madrid donate one million euros as LaLiga clubs raise money for flood victims
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Interim manager Van Nistelrooy motivated to help Manchester United in any way
EXCLUSIVE: Coach who discovered Rodri says he always had talent and intelligence
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing during libel lawsuit
Fermin Lopez signs new long-term contract with Barcelona with massive release clause
Sporting coach Ruben Amorim refuses to discuss potential Manchester United move
Spanish football federation postpones all matches in Valencian region due to floods
Most Read
Tottenham to face Manchester United in EFL Cup quarter-finals after downing City
Manchester United CEO Brailsford reportedly confirms Amorim deal is done
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing during libel lawsuit
Manchester United set to announce Amorim as new manager after deal agreed

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings