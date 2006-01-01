Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Thiago Motta wants more determined Juventus after late Lazio victory

Thiago Motta wants more determined Juventus after late Lazio victory

Juventus were without a significant number of players against Lazio
Juventus were without a significant number of players against LazioREUTERS / Massimo Pinca
Goal-shy Juventus need to be more organised and determined, said coach Thiago Motta (42) after they beat Lazio 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday, thanks to the visitors' own goal.

Defender Mario Gila scored in Lazio's own net to gift Juventus a home win after the visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the first half.

"We need to improve our organization. Then we need to insist in some situations too," Motta told a press conference.

"In numerical superiority we lost organization and balance. This also happened against Cagliari."

Juventus conceded their first Serie A goal this season when a late Razvan Marin penalty snatched a 1-1 draw for visitors Cagliari before the international break.

Against Lazio, Juve had more possession and chances than the opponents but continued without a shot on target until the 81st minute, when Dusan Vlahovic had keeper Ivan Provedel intervene for the first time with his attempt from the edge of the box.

"It's an important and deserved victory against a team that plays very well. It is not easy for anyone to face Lazio," Motta said.

"We found an important goal, but with some well-made plays. Those crosses are very difficult to defend, while other times we made some that were easier to defend. A complicated match, but an important and deserved victory."

Juventus were without a significant number of players, including defender Gleison Bremer who underwent a surgery after he tore the ACL in his left knee in their 3-2 win at RB Leipzig earlier this month.

"I'm very proud of everyone," Motta added. "After Gleison's injury we all need to give something more. Me first. The boys are doing it to put in a performance like that.

"It's a victory and we leave it behind, now we have to recover and think about Tuesday. We have to be at 200% to beat Stuttgart."

Juventus host Stuttgart in the Champions League on Tuesday before they visit Inter Milan in their next league outing on October 27.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventusLazio
Related Articles
Juventus continue unbeaten start as late Lazio own goal gives them narrow win
Paul Pogba's Juventus career in doubt after director says squad 'is complete'
Weah and Fagioli available for Juventus' home match against Lazio
Show more
Football
Postecoglou delighted with leadership of Spurs trio in West Ham win
Ayew hails Leicester spirit for comeback win against Southampton
Football Tracker: Napoli taking on Empoli in Serie A as busy Sunday gets underway
Updated
Brazil star Neymar returns to Al Hilal training after injury layoff
Aston Villa striving for consistency after best start to season in 26 years, says Emery
EXCLUSIVE: Ken Kenyatta first casualty as Kakamega Homeboyz fire under-performing coach
EXCLUSIVE: Australia's Genreau on life in Ligue 1 and beating Argentina at the Olympics
Luis Enrique praises youngster Senny Mayulu after win over Strasbourg
Rampant Lionel Messi hits another hat-trick as Miami break MLS points record
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli taking on Empoli in Serie A as busy Sunday gets underway
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
Kenya’s Rising Stars write history by qualifying for the 2025 U20 AFCON

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings