Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid donate one million euros as LaLiga clubs raise money for flood victims

Real Madrid donate one million euros as LaLiga clubs raise money for flood victims

Reuters
A view of a damaged foosball table, following floods, in La Torre neighbourhood in Sedavi, Valencia, Spain
A view of a damaged foosball table, following floods, in La Torre neighbourhood in Sedavi, Valencia, SpainReuters / Susana Vera
LaLiga and its clubs will help raise funds for the Red Cross to support those affected by the flash floods which have killed at least 158 people in Spain by publicising a campaign during match broadcasts this weekend and through their social media accounts.

"Spain's professional football joins the condolences and expresses its solidarity with the families of the victims and the missing," LaLiga said in a statement on Thursday.

Real Madrid announced they would also collaborate with the Red Cross and donate one million euros.

"The Real Madrid Foundation and the Red Cross have today launched a fundraising campaign to support those affected by the storm and the club have decided to support this campaign with a donation of one million euros to help the many families who are in a critical situation and need all our help and solidarity," the Spanish champions said in a statement.

After the Spanish FA postponed seven midweek Cup ties and all games scheduled for Valencia's eastern region this weekend, it asked competition organisers to observe a minute's silence before matches that will be played as a tribute to the victims.

Six postponed Copa del Rey games have been rescheduled for next week, leaving Real Sociedad's match against Jove Espanyol in Alicante as the only tie without a new fixture date.

LaLiga asked the 10 affected clubs in the top two divisions to submit a proposal for new dates before next Tuesday.

Saturday's LaLiga match between Valencia and visitors Real Madrid plus Villarreal's clash with Rayo Vallecano are among the games postponed, as Valencia made the Mestalla stadium available as a drop-off point for donations of food and essential items.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCopa del ReyReal MadridValenciaRayo VallecanoReal SociedadVillarreal
Related Articles
Spanish football federation postpones all matches in Valencian region due to floods
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
'Unbelievable' Raphinha leading Barcelona into tricky triple-header
Show more
Football
Dybala does the damage as Roma get back to winning ways against Torino
Late Alvarez double spares Atletico's blushes against sixth-tier side in Copa del Rey
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Interim manager Van Nistelrooy motivated to help Manchester United in any way
EXCLUSIVE: Coach who discovered Rodri says he always had talent and intelligence
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing during libel lawsuit
Fermin Lopez signs new long-term contract with Barcelona with massive release clause
Sporting coach Ruben Amorim refuses to discuss potential Manchester United move
Most Read
Tottenham to face Manchester United in EFL Cup quarter-finals after downing City
Manchester United CEO Brailsford reportedly confirms Amorim deal is done
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing during libel lawsuit
Manchester United set to announce Amorim as new manager after deal agreed

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings