Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Spanish football federation postpones all matches in Valencian region due to floods

Spanish football federation postpones all matches in Valencian region due to floods

AFP
Real Madrid were due to play Valencia at the Mestalla
Real Madrid were due to play Valencia at the MestallaAitor Alcalde / Getty Images via AFP
Real Madrid's away match at Valencia in LaLiga this weekend was postponed on Thursday by the Spanish football federation due to floods that have killed more than 95 people.

Villarreal's home match against Rayo Vallecano was also suspended after the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain.

La Liga asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to postpone Valencia and Villarreal's matches on Saturday, as well as three second-division games involving teams from affected areas.

"It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football (in the Valencia region)," the RFEF said in a statement.

The federation had already postponed several midweek Copa del Rey first round matches including Valencia's game against Parla Escuela.

A moment of silence for the flood victims will be held at matches this weekend in Spain, including league leaders Barcelona's Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReal MadridValencia
Related Articles
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Updated
Spanish government joins investigation into racist insults during El Clasico
Real Madrid launch investigation into racist insults after Yamal abuse in El Clasico
Show more
Football
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing during libel lawsuit
Fermin Lopez signs new long-term contract with Barcelona with massive release clause
Sporting coach Ruben Amorim refuses to discuss potential Manchester United move
Liverpool overcoming 'tough' EFL Cup tie against Brighton 'very pleasing,' says Slot
Manchester United set to announce Amorim as new manager after deal agreed
Dortmund boss Sahin running out of chances and troops ahead of RB Leipzig clash
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 10?
Claudio Ranieri would consider coaching return with a national team
Thiago Motta believes errors in defence and attack cost Juventus against Parma
Most Read
Tottenham to face Manchester United in EFL Cup quarter-finals after downing City
Real Madrid's match at Valencia set to be postponed due to floods
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned
Manchester United CEO Brailsford reportedly confirms Amorim deal is done

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings