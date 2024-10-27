Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid launch investigation into racist insults after Yamal abuse in El Clasico

Real Madrid launch investigation into racist insults after Yamal abuse in El Clasico

Reuters
Lamine Yamal in action during El Clasico
Lamine Yamal in action during El ClasicoReuters / Susana Vera
Real Madrid have launched an investigation into racist insults directed at players during Saturday's 4-0 home loss to Barcelona in LaLiga, they said on Sunday.

Spanish media reported that 17-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who is of Equatorial Guinean and Moroccan heritage, was targeted with xenophobic and racist abuse at the Bernabeu. Barcelona did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium," Real said in a statement.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga have taken steps to tackle an increase in racist abuse with measures including partial stadium closures.

Four people were arrested and questioned in Spain on Thursday on suspicion of conducting an online hate campaign encouraging fans to racially abuse Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. in the buildup to their match against Atletico Madrid last month.

In June, the Magistrate's Court of Valencia issued the first conviction for racist insults in a stadium in Spain.

Check out the report from Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaLamine YamalReal MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Ancelotti rues missed chances in Real Madrid's heavy defeat to Barcelona
Flick 'so proud' following Barcelona's 'fantastic' 4-0 win at Real Madrid
Lewandowski and Yamal lead Barcelona as Catalans batter arch rivals Real Madrid
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Empoli ahead against Parma before Liverpool travel to Arsenal
Updated
Football Tracker: Parma and Empoli start off Sunday before Liverpool travel to Arsenal
Updated
FlashFocus: Slavia star El Hadji Malick Diouf is on the radar of Premier League clubs
French coach Renard back in charge of Saudi Arabia after Mancini steps down
MLS Union mourn death of Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent aged 25
Lille leave it late to earn tense Derby du Nord victory over Lens
Most Read
Football Tracker: Parma and Empoli start off Sunday before Liverpool travel to Arsenal
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Lewandowski and Yamal lead Barcelona as Catalans batter arch rivals Real Madrid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings