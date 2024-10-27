Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Flick 'so proud' following Barcelona's 'fantastic' 4-0 win at Real Madrid

Flick 'so proud' following Barcelona's 'fantastic' 4-0 win at Real Madrid

Reuters
Flick celebrates on the touchline
Flick celebrates on the touchlineJose Breton / NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick (59) said he was proud of his players after they earned a stunning 4-0 win at Real Madrid on Saturday, handing their bitter rivals their first defeat in 42 LaLiga games and grabbing Barca their first Clasico triumph since March 2023.

Flick said that he was delighted with a victory that wrapped Barca's remarkable week beating two European powerhouses in commanding fashion as they also thrashed Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to be working at Barcelona and to live in Barcelona. It's a fantastic job, I'm very happy... We have played a fantastic game and I am so proud," Flick, who has been living an outstanding start at the helm of the Catalonia giants with 10 wins from 11 LaLiga games, told a press conference.

Despite Real dominating proceedings early, Robert Lewandowski scored a quick-fire second-half double to set the leaders on course for a 4-0 thrashing, before Lamine Yamal and captain Raphinha wrapped up a comfortable win late on at a stunned Bernabeu.

"We pressed better with and without the ball. We had more possession and that's why the game changed," Flick said.

"The defensive effort was key. We have trained a lot how to defend with a high line and on how we want to press on the ball. It's also important not to leave spaces when you play Real Madrid because they have incredible players.

"I think we are doing well. We are sticking to our idea and right now we are fluid and we want to move forward."

Barca stretched their LaLiga lead at the top with 30 points, six above Real and nine above third-placed Villarreal.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaReal MadridHansi Flick
Related Articles
Lewandowski and Yamal lead Barcelona as Catalans batter arch rivals Real Madrid
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real in second half El Clasico demolition
Updated
Hansi Flick praises Barcelona unity ahead of crunch Real Madrid clash
Show more
Football
FlashFocus: Slavia star El Hadji Malick Diouf is on the radar of Premier League clubs
Ancelotti rues missed chances in Real Madrid's heavy defeat to Barcelona
French coach Renard back in charge of Saudi Arabia after Mancini steps down
MLS Union mourn death of Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent aged 25
Lille leave it late to earn tense Derby du Nord victory over Lens
Awesome Atalanta hit Verona for six after scintillating first-half display
Schedule taking toll on Girona after Las Palmas loss admits manager Michel
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real in second half El Clasico demolition
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Lewandowski and Yamal lead Barcelona as Catalans batter arch rivals Real Madrid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings