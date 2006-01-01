'Unbelievable' Raphinha leading Barcelona into tricky triple-header

Raphinha has been on of Barcelona's top performers this season

Raphinha (27) has shone for Barcelona in their strong start to the season and the Catalan giants will need to lean on the Brazil winger even more ahead of a pivotal week.

Hansi Flick's LaLiga leaders host Sevilla on Sunday before a tantalising Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday and then a Clasico battle against Real Madrid the following Saturday.

Madrid, meanwhile, visit Celta Vigo after giving their support to star forward Kylian Mbappe after Swedish media reported that he is being investigated for an alleged rape during a visit to Stockholm.

An internal club source, who spoke to AFP on condition of their identity not being revealed, described the accusations against the French player as "the biggest fake in the history of sport".

Raphinha is Barcelona's only regular attacking star who has been able to stay fit, with question marks over the rest of the team's usual front line.

Striker Robert Lewandowski sat out Poland's Nations League draw with Croatia on Tuesday with a knock, while Barcelona have diagnosed teenage winger Lamine Yamal with a minor hamstring strain.

Ferran Torres is sidelined with a thigh injury for several weeks and playmaker Dani Olmo is recovering from a hamstring problem.

La Liga table Flashscore

By contrast, Raphinha struck twice for Brazil in a 4-0 win over Peru which helped them gain ground in South American World Cup 2026 qualifying.

The winger has six goals and six assists this season for Barcelona in 11 matches across all competitions.

"I am very happy for him, it's unbelievable what he's doing," said Flick after another stellar Raphinha display in Barcelona's last outing, a 3-0 win at Alaves.

"His dynamic is really good and I think that he can still get even better."

Raphinha's first two seasons at Barcelona after a 65 million euro ($71 million) move from English side Leeds United in 2022 were inconsistent.

The Brazilian showed flashes of brilliance but also frustrated fans and at times seemed lost under former coach Xavi Hernandez.

Finally under Flick, he is delivering on his hefty price tag and his positive attitude and hard work has earned him the chance to captain both club and country on occasion.

"The fact that I was chosen as captain at Barcelona also comes a little from my way of being," Raphinha told Globo during the international break.

"(It comes from) always trying to get along with everyone, with the younger ones, with the older ones, trying to help those who arrive at the club, whether they are youngsters from the youth team or from other places, trying to help them adapt as quickly as possible."

La Liga fixtures Flashscore

Sevilla, 12th, started the season poorly but have three wins in their last five games, including against rivals Real Betis, and a draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Former Barcelona attacker Gerard Fernandez is finding his feet with the visitors, while Chidera Ejuke and Dodi Lukebakio make Francisco Garcia Pimienta's side dangerous.

The coach spent nearly three decades at the Catalan giants between his time as a player and a youth team coach.

Garcia Pimienta's Sevilla pose a threat which Barcelona cannot overlook despite the upcoming clashes with Bayern and Madrid.

Player to watch: Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann was able to rest over the international break after retiring from France duty and he will look to make that count as the Rojiblancos face Leganes on Sunday. Diego Simeone's side have not hit their stride this season and will look to Griezmann to take the reins.

Griezmann's La Liga stats this season Flashscore

Key stats

0 - Las Palmas are the only team in La Liga yet to win a game.

10 - Real Sociedad's tricky winger Takefusa Kubo is the division's most fouled player in the final third.

39 - shots taken by Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, the most in the league.

Follow every La Liga fixture here with Flashscore.