Fermin Lopez signs new long-term contract with Barcelona with massive release clause

Fermin Lopez (21) has reached an agreement with Barcelona to extend his contract and has been given a release clause of 500 million euros.

FC Barcelona fans will have Fermin Lopez for a long time. The Andalusian footballer has renewed his contract with Barcelona until June 30th, 2029.

The decision comes as a result of the player's sensational performances in the last two seasons with the first team and the confidence placed in him by Hansi Flick.

Furthermore, the Catalan side's offices consider the Huelva-born player to be one of their most prized assets after this agreement. Joan Laporta and his team's 500 million euro release clause for the youngster is proof of that.

So far this season, Fermin has played five times in LaLiga and once in the Champions League. His breakout came in the 2023/24 season when he made 31 appearances in the domestic championship and scored eight goals, under Xavi Hernandez.

"FC Barcelona and first-team player Fermin Lopez have reached an agreement on the renewal of his contract, which will link him to the Club until 30 June 2029. The termination clause is set at 500 million euros," the club said in a statement.

"The midfielder signed his new contract this Thursday at midday in a ceremony with the president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta; the first vice-president, Rafa Yuste; the manager in charge of Training Football, Joan Soler; and the Club's sporting director, Anderson Luis de Souza 'Deco,'" the statement continued.