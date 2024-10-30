Rudy's Rumour Mill: PSG still want Rashford, Napoli and Kvaratskhelia close to new deal

Marcus Rashford hasn't been at his best this season for Manchester United and could be on the move soon

Lorenzo Lucca (24) is at the top of Juventus’ shopping list, Federico Chiesa (27) has no chance of a return to Serie A, and PSG are still interested in Marcus Rahsford (26). These are just some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market courtesy of Tribal Football's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Juventus eyeing Lucca

Juventus are preparing for renewed discussions over the potential signing of Lorenzo Lucca. The Italian striker - who scored his fourth goal in Serie A in Udinese’s last match against Cagliari - has captured the attention of the Bianconeri as they are looking to strengthen their attack with a young player.

Lucca, who already last year in Friuli had demonstrated his ability to score goals regularly, is considered an appealing option for Juventus as they seek a valid player to alternate with Dusan Vlahovic, starting from January.

With six goals this season in all competitions, Lorenzo is confirming his worth in Italian football and, thanks also to his physicality, he is highly appreciated by Thiago Motta, who considers him an ideal profile to adapt to his style of play and to complement his current squad.

Juventus are expected to explore further talks with Lucca’s representatives, potentially aiming for a deal in the upcoming transfer window. The Bianconeri’s shortlist includes other attacking options, yet Lucca’s recent form and consistent development make him a top candidate.

It won't be easy to convince Udinese, particularly President Pozzo, to let him go in January, but Juve will certainly make a concrete attempt in the coming weeks.

Chiesa's focus on Liverpool

Federico Chiesa is unlikely to leave Liverpool this January, despite recent speculation about a potential return to Italy. Without a doubt, his arrival at Anfield was not a definitive choice for the Reds, with the English club still monitoring potential targets for the future, with Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) considered as the long-term Mohamed Salah heir.

However, there are also other wingers on Liverpool's radar for the summer such as Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) and Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich).

Chiesa's return to Serie A remains unlikely. His agent, Fali Ramadani, already explored options with Italian clubs last summer, including Inter, AC Milan, and AS Roma. However, none were inclined to cover even part of Chiesa's salary, stalling any potential deal. Also for this reason, a move back to Italy in January appears unlikely.

That's all without forgetting that Chiesa is determined to cement his place in Liverpool's lineup, aiming to become a key figure under Arne Slot, especially if Salah leaves at the end of the season. His focus is on proving his worth and securing a consistent starting role in the 2025/26 season, regardless of any incoming right-wingers that Liverpool should add next summer.

Kvaratskhelia might be staying put

The future of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Napoli could still be together in the next seasons. In fact, negotiations between the Italian club and the Georgian player are progressing, even if there is still some distance between demand and proposal. Napoli are offering around €5/6million per season, while the player would like, at least, eight million to extend his agreement.

It's not only the salary in negotiation, the parties, in fact, are discussing the possibility of inserting a release clause in the new agreement. President Aurelio De Laurentiis is pushing for a clause of around €100 million, while Kvaratskhelia and his entourage - aware of what happened to Victor Osimhen last summer - are asking for a lower value.

Discussions will continue in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, there are some European clubs that are watching the situation with interest. Like Liverpool, among the clubs interested in Kvaratskhelia this summer. The Reds requested info about costs and conditions during EURO 2024, but, at that time, the priority of the Georgian player was to stay at Napoli, with an ambitious project.

Antonio Conte, with his arrival, convinced him to stay, explaining that he would be one of the key players of the season, and so it is happening. PSG, whose priority this summer is to strengthen their squad by purchasing wingers, are still interested in him, just as Barcelona, ​​who have been monitoring him since last summer, remain on his tracks.

PSG renew Rashford interest

Paris Saint-Germain have renewed their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as they are looking for a new offensive player next summer. Although Rashford is under contract with Man United until 2028, PSG continue to closely monitor his situation.

The French club previously engaged in talks with Rashford last year but failed to reach an agreement, largely due to United’s firm refusal to take into consideration a transfer for the English striker. Anyway, PSG have kept Rashford on their shortlist of targets for June, viewing him as a suitable player for the future.

While Manchester United have reiterated that Marcus is a key part of their long-term plans, PSG may still explore again the possibility of reinitiating discussions to assess any potential flexibility in United’s position. As things stand, United have no intention of selling Rashford, a stance that presents significant obstacles to any transfer negotiations.

However, PSG’s persistent interest indicates they may be willing to test United's stance, aiming to capitalise on any shift in circumstances that could open the door for a move.