Editors' Picks: Title challengers clash around Europe while MLB World Series begins

If you love your football, this weekend is set to be a belter, with three massive clashes between sides eyeing up their domestic title. Meanwhile, over in America, the Major League Baseball World Series gets underway.

Here are the sporting events our editors will be keenly watching this weekend:

Saturday, October 26th

MLB World Series - 02:08 CET

In American sports, where one team takes it all at end of the season, it’s very rare that the two best teams meet in the spotlight.

But, baseball fans and the MLB bank accounts were rejoicing during the week, as the league’s two most iconic franchises - the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers - meet in the best-of-seven World Series.

It all gets going on Friday night in LA, where two sets of iconic players will clash. New York have the likely American League MVP Aaron Judge headlining their lineup. Number 99 has 58 regular-season home runs, as well as 144 RBIs in 162 games. If he is hot during this series, he will be tough to stop.

Normally that would be enough to see you the player of the year, but along came Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese phenomenon - in his first year with the Dodgers - saw Judge’s numbers and raised it. Fifty-four homers, 130 RBIs and an insane 59 stolen bases. He has galvanised LA and takes part in his first World Series with a whole nation behind him.

This will be the most viewed World Series, perhaps ever, in a mouthwatering clash of baseball identities, cultures and coastlines. A series of stars, a series not to be missed.

Josh Donaldson

Real Madrid vs Barcelona - 21:00 CET

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid host Barcelona this weekend in one of the most eagerly-anticipated El Clasicos in recent years.

Madrid currently sit second in LaLiga, three points behind their rivals, but are yet to totally click since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival and the retirement of midfield maestro Toni Kroos this summer.

However, they still remain hot on the heels of Barca, and have the likely Ballon d’Or winner among their ranks, Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian superstar continues to showcase just why he is Madrid’s main man despite the signing of Mbappe, scoring a stunning hat-trick midweek in the Champions League against Lille.

Barcelona though, are coming into the contest with even more momentum. Hansi Flick produced a managerial masterclass against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as a treble from the in-form Raphinha helped Barca crush the German outfit 4-1.

LaLiga top five Flashscore

While Madrid are a team with so many big-name ‘Galacticos’, Barcelona are blessed with wonderful youth products from their academy La Masia, with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Casada all shining.

Up front, they have the leading scorer in LaLiga, a rejuvenated Robert Lewandowski, who has 12 goals in just 10 games.

An added narrative to the El Clasico is that Real Madrid are unbeaten in 42 matches, and should they avoid defeat, they will equal the LaLiga record - set by Barca in 2018!

A win for either team would be a massive statement of intent in what is sure to be a thrilling title race. Who will put a marker down first?

Tolga Akdeniz

Sunday, October 27th

Arsenal vs Liverpool - 17:30 CET

League leaders Liverpool travel to third-placed Arsenal on Sunday in what is a blockbuster battle at the top of the Premier League.

Arne Slot has won 11 of his 12 matches in charge of the Reds since taking over in the summer, including hard-earned victories over Chelsea and RB Leipzig in the past week.

A trip to the Emirates promises to be a stern test of his side’s title-winning credentials, however, with Mikel Arteta’s men unbeaten on home soil since April (W9, D1).

Arsenal will be without the suspended William Saliba, and with doubts over the fitness of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori, the Gunners need several of their fringe players to step up to the plate.

Given what’s at stake, both sides will be desperate to produce a statement performance as the Premier League title race begins to heat up.

Danny Clark

Inter Milan vs Juventus - 18:00 CET

One of the biggest matches in the Italian footballing calendar takes place this Sunday - the Derby d’Italia between Inter and Juventus. Not only is this, arguably, the biggest derby in Serie A in terms of historical weight but it is one of the most important matches so far in the context of the ongoing season.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter - the current Scudetto holders - are second in Serie A after eight rounds on 17 points. Juventus, under bright new manager Thiago Motta, are just one point and one place behind Inter, are yet to be beaten in the league but are also yet to fully hit their attacking stride. Both sides trail Antonio Conte’s Napoli (19 points) in what looks like turning into a three-horse race.

Inter vs Juve recent meetings Flashscore

The context says it all - these two giants of European football are battling it out for the Italian crown this season and they will each be desperate to come out of this clash on the right side.

For visitors Juve, their season has been typified by their tight defence. They have conceded just once in eight league outings and one suspects they will be happy to leave Milan with a point and another clean sheet. As for Inter, they are coming off five straight wins across competitions and will be aiming to make that six on Sunday. Whatever happens, the Derby d’Italia promises drama on Sunday.

Pat Dempsey