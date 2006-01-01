Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool and Man Utd track Bremer as Arsenal hatch Vlahovic plan

Gleison Bremer continues to attract the attention of top Premier League clubs;,a fierce competition for Viktor Gyokeres is expected and Arsenal hope for a price cut deal to buy Dusan Vlahovic. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Liverpool and Manchester United track Bremer

After being one of the most desired defenders last summer, Gleison Bremer continues to attract interest from top Premier League clubs. Both Manchester United and Liverpool are in the market for defensive reinforcements, and the Brazilian remains high on their list of targets.

While both teams showed interest during the last transfer window, their focus on Bremer has intensified due to his outstanding performances this season. Bremer is a standout figure in Juventus' backline, which boasts the best defensive record in Europe after the first six matchdays of Serie A, conceding zero goals.

This defensive solidity has made him an indispensable player for Juventus, where he has played every minute of the Italian League so far - 540 minutes across six games - demonstrating his exceptional defensive skill and tactical awareness.

And making himself - first among the central defenders in the entire league for tackles - irreplaceable under Thiago Motta's guidance.

Bremer is very attached to the Juventus project and it is no coincidence that he was among the first to believe in the new management, renewing his contract last summer until 2029, despite – as mentioned – the attention of top English clubs such as United and Liverpool, who continue to consider him a main target, appreciating a lot his defensive reliability and consistent tactical discipline.

Gyokeres a dream for teams in Europe

There is growing interest in Viktor Gyokeres as clubs across Europe closely monitor his performances. Recently, Tottenham's interest in the forward was confirmed, alongside Paris Saint-Germain's. Now, Liverpool have intensified their focus on Gyokeres, viewing him as a strong alternative should Darwin Nunez fail to impress during the current season.

Chelsea continue to keep Viktor on their radar, although their primary target remains Victor Osimhen. Arsenal, on the other hand, seem to be prioritising other attacking options such as Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Thuram, Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David, and have slightly stepped back in their pursuit of the Sporting CP player.

Italian clubs are also exploring the possibility of signing the Swedish striker - both AC Milan and Juventus have made inquiries, although the move seems financially out of reach for the Rossoneri at present.

Juve, however, could be more serious in their interest, especially if Vlahovic departs next summer. The Bianconeri would look to reinvest in a new striker, and Gyokeres is one of the top choices appreciated by coach Thiago Motta.

His versatility and goal-scoring prowess make him a highly attractive option for clubs looking to bolster their attack. But Viktor is not the only name on the list…

From Viktor to Victor: Juventus hunt for Osimhen

We just talked about it: Juventus is actively exploring alternatives to Dusan Vlahovic, who, despite his recent brace against Genoa, has yet to fully convince the club’s management and coach Thiago Motta. Among the names Juventus is considering, Gyokeres and Osimhen stand out.

Motta expects more involvement from his main striker in the team's overall play, a quality that Osimhen, in particular, could bring. As a result, the Nigerian forward has become a priority target for Juventus. In his loan move to Galatasaray, Osimhen – who scored a brace in his last match – signed a new contract with a lowered release clause - dropping from €130 million to €75 million.

However, this clause is not valid for Italian clubs and, for this reason, Juventus are exploring the room of negotiation for his possible transfer.

Napoli, for their part, would be open to selling Victor to Juventus, provided the financial terms are met, as their main focus is to definitely resolve the situation swiftly. On Osimhen's side, his agent is working diligently to secure a new destination soon and - in addition to Juventus - there have been fresh contacts in Saudi Arabia, in Spain and with Chelsea, always on his tracks.

Arsenal seek cut-price Vlahovic

Despite Juventus and Thiago Motta having reservations about Dusan Vlahovic, the Serbian striker continues to attract significant interest from top European clubs, particularly Arsenal. In recent weeks, the Gunners have reignited their pursuit of Vlahovic as they seek to strengthen their attack for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal had already monitored Vlahovic closely months ago, but Juventus were determined to keep him, fully trusting in him at the time. However, that confidence has since diminished, and with contract renewal talks stalled despite the latest statements from the Italian management, his departure – as his current deal expires in 2026 – is an option.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are actively searching for a reliable striker to add to their squad, with Mikel Arteta keen to bring in a forward capable of scoring over 20 goals per season, and he views Vlahovic as fitting that mould.

Furthermore, Arsenal believe that his situation could evolve similarly to Federico Chiesa's, who left Juventus for Liverpool for a very low amount. The Gunners hope to exploit a similar opportunity, potentially securing Vlahovic for a much lower fee than the €80 million Juventus initially demanded last summer. Arsenal will maintain a watchful eye on his progress, as they will do with the other names on the list, such as Jonathan David, Marcus Thuram, and Sesko.

Al Ahli unhappy with Matthais Jaissle

Matthias Jaissle, the German coach of Al Ahli, is facing a difficult period with the Saudi club, following several disappointing results, including the unexpected elimination from the King's Cup by Al Jandal.

The team's inconsistency has disappointed the club's management and raised doubts about Jaissle's future.

Despite the coach's conciliatory statements, the defensive difficulties and poor scoring ability are objective elements that have induced the Saudi club - also in light of the huge investments made to strengthen the squad this season, with the arrival of Ivan Toney and Alexsander in particular - to begin exploring possible alternatives.

It is no coincidence that a few days ago some meetings with potential new coaches began to evaluate their negotiating margin. No final decision has been made yet, but Jaissle's position on the Al Ahli bench is certainly at risk, even if the 2-0 win in the AFC Champions League against Al Wasl gave the German coach a breath of fresh air.

The next match against Al Hilal, who have not lost in the Saudi Pro League since May 2023, will be a decisive step for his future.