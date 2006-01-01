Editors' Picks: Huge football clashes in England and Italy on Laver Cup weekend

If you like blockbuster clashes, this weekend has plenty to offer with Manchester City hosting Arsenal and the Milan derby taking place as well as tennis' Laver Cup.

Here are the sporting events our editors will be watching this weekend:

Friday, September 20th

In the world of tennis, this weekend sees a tournament like no other, with the Laver Cup returning for its seventh edition.

Born from a desire of Roger Federer for the sport to have an equivalent to golf's iconic Ryder Cup, it pits six of Europe's best players against six from the rest of the world, and the two teams do battle in both singles and doubles matches.

Team Europe dominated back when two of the 'Big 3' were in good shape and in the selection, but that hasn't been the case for the past two years, proven by Team World taking their first two titles.

In Berlin this time around, the two teams look evenly matched on paper, with Team Europe led by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev while Team World have US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz and semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe to call upon.

Even when the Laver Cup isn't a particularly close-run thing, it's still more than worth tuning in to. Seeing the world's best players on the same team spending time together on and off court, coaching each other during matches and going from big rivals to best friends for a weekend, is surreal, fascinating and just great fun.

All in all, it's a very welcome change of pace from the long slog of the ATP Tour - at least, that's what it feels like by this time of year - and is guaranteed to provide excellent entertainment.

Finley Crebolder

Saturday, September 21st

One of the biggest derbies in world football takes place on Saturday, as fierce rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray go head to head in the Turkish Super Lig - with an extra sprinkling of stardust.

Labelled ‘the Intercontinental Derby’, the contest often descends into madness in front of what is usually the wildest and most hostile crowds.

This weekend will be no different. Fenerbahce - led by legendary manager Jose Mourinho - have been pipped to the title in the last two years by Galatasaray, despite finishing on a whopping 99 points in the 2023/24 campaign.

They currently sit two points behind Galatasaray and will be desperate to deal an early blow to the defending champions in front of the home faithful.

Despite some less-than-convincing performances to start the season, Galatasaray have made a flawless start, winning five from five and looking in superb form since the international break.

The remarkable signing of Victor Osimhen has stolen the headlines in recent weeks, and after an impressive debut performance against Rizespor, he will be fully fit and raring to go as he looks to make an impact during his loan spell that lasts long in the memory.

The last two fixtures between the sides have only bought about a combined total of one goal, so it would come as no surprise if it is a cagey affair for long spells. But regardless, the ferocity and hatred between the sets of fans will make this a must-watch occasion.

Tolga Akdeniz

Sunday, September 22nd

Last season’s Premier League champions hosting the runners-up. The current pace-setters versus the challengers. The best attack in the league against the best defence. Whichever way you slice it, this Sunday’s blockbuster meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal will be unmissable.

The 2023/24 title race in the Premier League went down the wire as was well-documented. Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, they fell two points short of City by the end of the season despite racking up an impressive tally of 89 points. What’s more, the Gunners beat Pep Guardiola’s side at home (1-0) before grinding out a goalless draw at the Etihad in March.

The top of the table Flashscore

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reign has gone from strength to strength since he left City (as an assistant) to take over in North London in 2019. City have won the title in each of the four full seasons since Arteta’s appointment; in that same period, Arsenal finished eighth, fifth, second and second. From strength to strength indeed.

The next logical step for London’s finest is the title but that sky-blue juggernaut still stands in their way. In what may be Guardiola’s final season at the helm, City just don’t look like slowing down - they’ve started the season with four wins from four and are in menacing form.

If Arsenal are to catch them this time, they’ll want at least a point from this fixture again. It might be cagey, it will be tactical, but there is no doubt, it will also be of the highest quality.

Pat Dempsey

Inter head into the first Milan derby of the 2024/25 season having won the previous six encounters against their city rivals. It is the Nerazzurri’s longest winning streak against AC Milan in their history as a once unpredictable derby has become a one-sided affair.

However, after a relatively slow start to the new season by Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, this will feel like an opportunity for Milan to end their drought and finally give their fans something to cheer about after a run of dark derby days.

Milan have not made a fast start in Serie A and their 3-1 humbling at home to Liverpool in their first Champions League clash on Tuesday night will have done nothing to build confidence ahead of Sunday's match. In short, new manager Paulo Fonseca is already under immense pressure.

Recent Milan derbies Flashscore

However, in their previous Serie A encounter, the Rossoneri scored four first-half goals to thrash Venezia. Summer signing Tammy Abraham got his first Milan goal from the spot and it was an important first three points of the season.

They can also take encouragement from the fact that Inter left it late to rescue a point away at Monza in their previous Serie A match and have not yet looked like the side that won the Scudetto last season.

Whichever way it goes on Sunday evening, the Milan derby rarely disappoints and it is another match not to miss.

Harry Dunnett