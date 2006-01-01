Ruben Dias praises Manchester City performance against ‘complete’ Inter

Ruben Dias during the Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium

Ruben Dias (27) insists Manchester City performed well despite playing out a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan in Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.

The reigning Premier League champions settled for a point at the Etihad Stadium, as the Serie A giants delivered a strong defensive performance that kept the red-hot Erling Haaland at bay. Consequently, City were unable to extend their winning streak.

Pep Guardiola’s side managed just five shots on target and struggled to pin down the Italians. Nevertheless, they extended their unbeaten run in the tournament to 24 matches (16 wins and eight draws), just one short of the record set by Manchester United between 2007 and 2009 (25 games).

Interestingly, for just the second time in 42 home UEFA Champions League matches under their Spanish manager, City failed to find the net, with their other failure a goalless draw with Sporting in March 2022.

Speaking to the media at mixed zone, Dias talked up his side’s performance against Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri in what was a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, where the English side triumphed 1-0 courtesy of a second-half strike from Rodri.

“In the end, it is one point gained that’s the way we look at it. We all wanted the three as you all know, but I think the team performed well,” said the Portugal international.

“I think we were on a very good level, especially in the second half, we had chances to finish it but we didn’t. (That is just) football.

“We didn’t just play any team. Just like in the final in Istanbul, they are still a very strong side and they have a lot of quality in many different positions on the field."

Inter Milan recorded 10 shots in the first half of this match, becoming the first opposing side to have at least 10 shots in the first half of a Champions League game at the Etihad since Monaco in February 2017.

With this in mind, Dias, who was cautioned in the 33rd minute by referee Glenn Nyberg, remarked that his team was unlucky not to have secured a win. He acknowledged that facing a team like Inter brings out the best in his players, though he also believes there is room for improvement.

He added: “It’s early in the season and we are progressing in quality, playing and in mentality, it’s a Champions League game and we will take it one by one like any other and obviously, we were very happy with our performance.

“We might have not won but we were solid in both attacking and defending. And it was a very minor difference between winning. We have a lot to improve and we look forward to what is coming.

“There is no running away from them (big teams), if you want to be the best as a team, individually - this is the place to be. We are not hiding from anybody, we want them to come.

“(Inter) are not easy to press and they are good in transition even though they are on the low block. If the transition doesn’t work for them, they can go into possession. I think they are very complete.

"Honestly, this is the kind of game that makes us better and stronger.”

City upcoming matches Flashscore

Next up for Manchester City is a blockbuster Premier League showdown against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Sunday as the race and Dias is not ruling out a potential cracker against the Gunners.

He added: “We will see what they will do, and whatever they decide to do, we will be ready.

“Looking at last year, I would say Arsenal and Liverpool have been the main opponents. But you never know, every season is a new season, but we know Arsenal are contenders and as such, they deserve our respect.”