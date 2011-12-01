Advertisement
UEFA boos, Oasis kits & a stubborn Inter: Manchester City endure mixed European return

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan heads at goal in the 0-0 draw with Inter
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan heads at goal in the 0-0 draw with InterReuters / Phil Noble
On a glorious late summer's evening when I should have been at Old Trafford cricket ground for Lancashire playing Somerset, I found myself at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium where the hosts welcomed the new Champions League format with Inter Milan as their visitors.

The fixture had added spice because the teams have only ever met once before when City won the Champions League final for the first time in 2023 by a narrow 1-0 margin.

City were made to work hard for their victory in Istanbul and this match followed a similar pattern but this time, it ended scoreless (0-0) with Inter Milan creating enough chances to have ended the hosts' 31-game unbeaten home European record.

In fact, cricket looked like a definite alternative after a first half of unspectacular action where a well-drilled Inter side frustrated City and the Italians boss Simone Inzaghi would be disappointed they didn’t take their chances. 

Etihad Press Box
Etihad Press BoxTribal Football

An improvement in the second half saw City substitutes Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden go close but it was still Inter who had the best chances with two former Manchester United players Matteo Darmian and substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan failing when well placed.

Rarely have City been kept at arm's length so successfully which accounted for boss Pep Guardiola constantly throwing his arms in the air. At the final whistle, it was the Italian fans who were elated as their City compatriots quickly exited the stadium.

Such was the fare on display that it was City’s new European kit which was the main talking point although initial reaction from the fans was not positive. 

This fourth kit - named 'Definitely City' has been co-designed by Oasis guitarist, songwriter and City fanatic Noel Gallagher. The colour is inspired by the shade of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe. Sadly the shade meant the players' names in particular were hard to read. Not a win for the supporters I’m afraid.

But back to the game, this new format will add at least two extra games before the knockout stage. From City’s perspective, their involvement in the Champions League and Club World Cup means they will play at least four extra matches compared to last season.

If that means games of this quality plus a lack of excitement then I’m all with the players who are grumbling about the additional workload and risk to health with City’s Rodri talking of potential strike action over the issue. Teammate Manuel Akanji was also quick to criticise the revamp but fellow defender Kyle Walker is looking forward to the challenge, probably because he started on the bench tonight!

Inter Milan fans gather at away end
Inter Milan fans gather at away endTribal Football

The City supporters I spoke to whilst excited at the prospect of seeing additional European fixtures accepted the downside was more costs for tickets and away travel.

Some things never change and when the City fans began booing the Uefa anthem before kick-off it was business as usual. This dislike of Uefa is reckoned to have started during the 2011/12 Europa League campaign, when Porto were fined 20,000 euros for their fans racially abusing former striker Mario Balotelli plus assorted other contentious decisions over the years.

It usually takes a dodgy refereeing decision to get the City fans vocal and certainly in the second 45 minutes they began to build up momentum as the home side rallied late on. Yet once Gundogan missed a free header in added time the ground began to empty.

Guardiola was complimentary about Inter Milan and was not surprised with the Italians' performance but equally, he was satisfied with his own team's efforts although the grumbling fans would, I suggest, beg to differ.

Outside Etihad stadium
Outside Etihad stadiumTribal Football

Follow the Champions League here.

