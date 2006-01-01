European Highlights: New Champions League format kicks off with plenty of heavyweight ties

With the new European cup formats rolled out, midweek football just got a little more complicated. But don't worry, we're here to pick out the games you just can't miss each Matchweek of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and possibly even the Europa Conference League too.

This week, only the Champions League will be in action in the UEFA competitions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Below are the five matches that stick out in the schedule.

Tuesday, September 17th

Juventus vs PSV - 18:45 CET

After one year out of European competitions, Juventus make their return to the Champions League, as they face Dutch champions PSV for the first time in a competitive fixture.

Under new manager Thiago Motta and with a youthful, exciting squad, Juventus made a fast start to the season. However, they are now coming off the back of consecutive 0-0 draws, which may have sapped some of their momentum away. They are yet to concede a goal this season though, which bodes well.

PSV have been stunning in the league since the beginning of last season, losing just once and winning 34 of 39 games - including five straight wins to start this campaign. They reached the last 16 in last year's competition, before falling to the eventual finalists, Borussia Dortmund.

AC Milan vs Liverpool - 21:00 CET

In a blockbuster clash between two of the Champions League’s most successful clubs, Liverpool travel to Milan looking to give Arne Slot a memorable European debut in charge of the Reds.

Having won all three of their games in the Premier League before the international break, Liverpool suffered their first setback of the season on Saturday with a shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

As for the Rossoneri, they’ve endured a difficult start to life under new boss Paulo Fonseca but might just have turned a corner after last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing of Venezia.

Wednesday, September 18th

Manchester City vs Inter - 21:00 CET

A repeat of the 2023 final, Manchester City host Inter Milan in a mouthwatering clash between the English and Italian champions.

City have looked utterly imperious to begin the season, starting with four wins from four and Erling Haaland in truly ridiculous goalscoring form. The Norwegian has nine goals in the league already, including two hat-tricks. A relentless force of nature

Inter are also unbeaten, but in slightly different fashion. Simone Inzaghi's side have two wins and two draws, but they know that their chances will come down to how well they deal with Haaland. They will need Alessandro Bastoni to be at his best. However, Inzaghi knows how to trouble City, and were a few Romelu Lukaku sitters away from at least taking them to extra time in 2023.

PSG vs Girona - 21:00 CET

Tournament debutants Girona face a tricky opening assignment against Paris Saint-Germain, and after Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Barcelona, Michel’s side know a drastic improvement is needed to stand any chance of picking up a positive result.

The French champions have adjusted well to life without Kylian Mbappe, making a typically dominant start to their domestic season, with four wins from four and 16 goals scored in the process.

In a first-ever meeting between the two sides, Girona will hope to rediscover the kind of form that took them to a third-placed finish in LaLiga last term. If not, it could well be a brutal welcome to Europe's elite.

Thursday, September 19th

Atalanta vs Arsenal - 21:00 CET

Last year's Europa League winners Atalanta get their Champions League campaign underway as they host Mikel Arteta's defensively formidable Arsenal side.

Atalanta beat Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League showpiece a few months ago, and they will be hoping to make an impact in Europe once more, led by their iconic manager Gian Piero Gasperini. However, it has been a mixed start to the season for the Italians, winning twice and losing twice in Serie A.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich last season, with their inexperience on the biggest stage clearly showing. However, one year on, fans will be hoping that they have learnt from last year's mistakes, and with one of the strongest defences in Europe, they will have their eyes firmly on a top-eight finish.