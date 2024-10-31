Manchester United CEO Brailsford reportedly confirms Amorim deal is done

Manchester United CEO Dave Brailsford, sporting director of INEOS, appeared to confirm on Wednesday that Ruben Amorim's transfer has been finalised.

Dave Brailsford's revelation came when he was approached by a group of Manchester United fans to take photos. At that moment, one of the fans asked if the deal was done.

"Yes. It's done, it's done," said the sporting director according to reports.

This confirmation from Brailsford suggests that both parties have reached an agreement on the terms of Ruben Amorim's contract, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, who should follow the same path as the Sporting coach.