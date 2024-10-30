Sporting looking to keep Manchester United target Amorim until mid-November

Ruben Amorim will likely be in charge of Sporting for three more matches

Manchester United have gone after Ruben Amorim in full force but Sporting have countered with a legal retort. And so, according to data gathered by Flashscore, Amorim could still be on the bench for the Portuguese club until mid-November.

Manchester United, it should be remembered, have expressed their intention to Sporting to pay Ruben Amorim's termination clause which, according to the current contract, releases the coach for a sum of 10 million euros, paid in full and immediately, from a major European club, which is the case for the Red Devils.

Sporting, obliged to do so, notified the Portuguese Securities Market Commission of Manchester United's intention and, upon the arrival of emissaries from the English club in Lisbon, pointed out the legal contours of the 39-year-old Portuguese coach's departure.

Sporting has 30 days under contract to release Ruben Amorim.

Given the current scenario - in which Sporting, who played Nacional in the League Cup on Tuesday, play again on Friday against Estrela da Amadora in the league before hosting Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League - Sporting's management is taking advantage of this contractual requirement to hold on to Amorim until the next international break in mid-November.

As a result, Amorim should remain in charge of Sporting until November 10th, the day of the match with SC Braga, for the 11th round. Only then, with the international break, will Amorim head to Manchester, opening the door for Joao Pereira, the current B team coach, to make his managerial debut against Amarante, in the fourth round of the Portuguese Cup.

Amorim led Sporting's training session in Alcochete on Wednesday and will speak to journalists again tomorrow ahead of the game against Estrela da Amadora at the Academy in Alcochete.