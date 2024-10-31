Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United set to announce Amorim as new manager after deal agreed

Manchester United set to announce Amorim as new manager after deal agreed

AFP
Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim
Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben AmorimIsabella Bonotto / Anadolu via AFP
Ruben Amorim (39) is expected to be confirmed as Manchester United's new manager on Thursday after the club reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon, reports said.

The Athletic said the 39-year-old would stay with the Portuguese league leaders for their next three games, including next week's Champions League match against Manchester City.

He is expected to take charge at Old Trafford during the November international break, with his first game set to be United's away trip to Ipswich on November 24th.

Sky Sports said it was understood the Premier League club had paid Sporting an extra one million euros over and above his 10 million euro (£8.3m) exit clause for an early release.

Sporting issued a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange on Tuesday confirming United were willing to meet the release clause.

United pulled the plug on Erik ten Hag's two-year reign as manager on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them 14th in the Premier League.

Amorim quickly emerged as United's number one option.

United caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 victory against Leicester in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

"I came here as an assistant to help the club," said Van Nistelrooy.

"I'm helping as long as I'm needed and in the future, in any capacity, I'm here to help the club build towards the future."

Despite spending heavily in the transfer market in the summer, Ten Hag paid the price for United's poor start to the season.

Prior to the win against Leicester, they had won just one of their past eight games in all competitions.

