Fernandes says he'll leave if he feels unwanted at Manchester United amid Bayern links

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (29) said he will stay at Old Trafford as long as he is wanted as speculation mounts over the Portuguese midfielder's future.

Fernandes has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent days with the Red Devils set to miss out on Champions League football next season. United may be forced to sell to provide the funds necessary for a major overhaul of the squad in the summer and remain compliant with Premier League financial sustainability rules.

"I will be here till when the club wants me and the club wants me to be a part of the future," said Fernandes, whose contract runs till 2026.

"If for some reason they don't want me, then I will go."

Fernandes played his part as United kept their hopes of European qualification via the Premier League alive with a 3-2 win over Newcastle on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag's men still sit eighth in the table, but could climb above Newcastle into seventh if they better the Magpies' result on the final day of the season.

United visit Brighton on Sunday, while Newcastle travel to Brentford.

"It has been a tough season. The table shows that and we are all aware of that," added Fernandes.

"The fans have been amazing for us and we had to do something.

"We have been trying but results don't show that. We have been working hard and everyone has been giving their best it is not enough and we have to do more."

Even if United fail to finish in the top seven for the first time in the Premier League era, they have a second chance at qualifying for Europe should they shock Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Under-fire manager Ten Hag badly needs a second trophy in his two years in charge to dispel doubts over his future heading into next season.

The Dutchman took the mic at full-time after United's last home game of the season to thank the fans for their support despite a difficult season.

"As you know it wasn't an easy season, but one thing remained constant and that was the backing of you for the team," said Ten Hag.

"This season is not over yet. First we go to Brighton where we travel for three points and then we go to Wembley. I promise you those players will give everything to get that cup and bring it to Old Trafford.

"We are sure you will be there supporting us. Thank you, you are the best supporters in the world!"