Germany boss Nagelsmann ignores Hummels to stick with regulars for Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Germany boss Nagelsmann ignores Hummels to stick with regulars for Euro 2024

Germany boss Nagelsmann ignores Hummels to stick with regulars for Euro 2024

Germany boss Nagelsmann during the squad announcement
Germany boss Nagelsmann during the squad announcementAFP
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann ignored the late claims of Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels (35) and Julian Brandt (28) when he named a largely unchanged squad for the 2024 Euros on Thursday.

2014 World Cup winner Hummels and midfielder Brandt have been key figures in Dortmund's run to the Champions League final, where they will face Real Madrid, but Nagelsmann preferred to stick with the team which beat France and the Netherlands in March.

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka was also left out of the hosts' 27-man squad - it will be reduced to 26 after the June friendlies against Ukraine and Greece - while his teammate Serge Gnabry was not considered because of injury.

Eliminated at the group stage in the past two World Cups and at the last 16 at Euro 2021, Germany had a poor 2023, winning just three of 11 games which cost then coach Hansi Flick his job.

After losses against Turkey and Austria to end 2023, Nagelsmann named a heavily changed squad for the March friendlies, including bringing in players from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and in-form Stuttgart.

Germany impressed as a result with wins over 2022 World Cup finalists France and the Dutch.

Germany's recent results
Germany's recent resultsFlashscore

Nagelsmann has now brought in Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck and Stuttgart goalkeeper Alex Nubel, one of four keepers named, for Heidenheim's Jan-Niklas Beste and injured Fulham's keeper Bernd Leno.

Bayern's Leroy Sane, who missed the March friendlies through injury, has also been added to the squad.

Nagelsmann said having four keepers was crucial for spreading the workload during the tournament.

"We have nominated four goalkeepers and we will go with four to the tournament. Nubel has deserved the nomination," he said.

"Why four keepers? You can have goalkeepers in training as well and Manuel (Neuer) does not always have to do it. We can control training and spread the load.

"That means 22 infield players. I can live with that very well. We can still do proper training with at least 20 infield players if some are missing."

The announcement, made in downtown Berlin near the famous Brandenberg Gate, included three members of Germany's 2014 World Cup winners from Brazil: goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, forward Thomas Muller and midfielder Toni Kroos.

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will remain captain despite Neuer's return, which Nagelsmann had already confirmed prior to the announcement.

The German FA had already announced 18 of the squad on a one-by-one basis via social media and other sources, reducing the speculation over the final make-up.

The Euros start on June 14th, with Germany facing Scotland in Munich.

Germany go into a pre-Euros training camp in the central village of Blankenhai - where England will be based during the tournament - from May 26th until June 1st.

Four members of the squad: Dortmund's Schlotterbeck and Niclas Fullkrug, along with Real Madrid duo Antonio Rudiger and Toni Kroos, play the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1st and will not take part.

Nagelsmann confirmed the four will join the squad two days after the Champions League final.

Germany will play two pre-tournament friendlies, facing Ukraine on June 3rd in Nuremberg and Greece four days later in Monchengladbach.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alex Nubel (Stuttgart), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuehrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Mentions
FootballBrandt JulianHummels MatsGermanyEuroFIFA Club World Cup
Related Articles
Germany set for massive security challenge at upcoming Euro 2024
Mind the 'Gap': Fullkrug has Dortmund dreaming of Champions League final
Julian Nagelsmann extends contract as Germany head coach until 2026
Show more
Football
West Ham's Michail Antonio reveals he 'hated football' before seeking therapy
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson out for rest of season with eye injury
FIFA to propose mandatory racism sanctions, including match forfeits
Tuchel in talks to stay at Bayern Munich as club have not found a replacement
Sevilla legend Jesus Navas to leave club at the end of the season
‘It makes our job difficult’ - Firat gutted by Kenya playing home matches in Malawi
What will Arne Slot find at Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp departs?
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title
Chelsea players love and want to fight for Pochettino, says Cole Palmer
Most Read
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs
Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR for next season
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings