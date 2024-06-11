Erik ten Hag set to remain as Manchester United manager following end-of-season review

Manchester United are set to stick with manager Erik ten Hag (53) ahead of the upcoming season, according to reports in England.

INEOS carried out an end-of-season review following United's FA Cup win over Manchester City, with speculation rife that they would move on from the Dutchman. However, they could now instead discuss a possible contract extension with Ten Hag.

The likes of England's Gareth Southgate, former Chelsea bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna were among the favourites to take the post had the club parted company with Ten Hag.

However, the review—which reportedly took place immediately after United's surprise FA Cup victory—is said to have ended with "constructive conversations" between both parties and a decision to continue together.

Manchester United finished eighth in the Premier League last season - with a negative goal difference to boot - and disappointingly exited the Champions League at the group stage.

Final standings Flashscore

His contract was set to expire in June of 2025, having previously taken over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag has been in charge of 86 matches after joining the club ahead of the 2022/23 season, winning 53, drawing nine and losing 25.

The former Ajax boss lost his first Premier League match 2–1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and then 4-0 to Brentford, making him the first Manchester United manager since 1921 to lose his first two games in charge.

The Dutchman guided his side to the EFL Cup that season with a 2-0 win over Newcastle and eventually secured a top-four finish in his maiden campaign.

However, after lifting the trophy, United lost 7–0 to arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield—the heaviest defeat in the history of that fixture, United's joint-heaviest defeat ever, and the first time they had conceded seven goals since 1931.

Jason Wilcox has joined as technical director, while Omar Berrada will start as the new chief executive this summer.