Family feeling in squad is Spain's 'greatest asset' at Euro 2024, says Pedri

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Family feeling in squad is Spain's 'greatest asset' at Euro 2024, says Pedri

Family feeling in squad is Spain's 'greatest asset' at Euro 2024, says Pedri

Pedri will be key for Spain
Pedri will be key for Spain Reuters
Spain's dressing room is filled with leaders and their biggest asset at this month's European Championship will be the strong bonds between the players, midfielder Pedri (21) said.

Spain's young and talented core of players have worked extensively with manager Luis de la Fuente, who was part of the national team's youth set-up between 2013-2022 before taking charge of the senior team.

"I think that these last few days we have talked about it, that the greatest asset we have is that we are a team, we are a family both on and off the field," Barcelona's Pedri told reporters on Tuesday.

"The leader is the team as a whole. There are many players that are captains that help us a lot, they act as leaders, but I think the big difference with all the teams is that we are a team and there is no leader who stands out from the rest."

Three-time champions Spain start their Euro 2024 campaign on June 15 against Croatia and also take on defending champions Italy and Albania in Group B.

"It's important to get off to a good start. But we've already seen that many teams have won a big tournament despite losing their first game," Pedri said.

"You don't have to be anxious about that game. It is clear that we are going to go out to win and we are not going to want to leave anything out on the pitch and above all, that, go out with everything.

"We are really looking forward to it, we are very young and we are really looking forward to it starting now."

Mentions
FootballEuroPedriSpain
Related Articles
Pedri living up to Spain's 'infinite' expectations, says head coach De la Fuente
One must-watch game to look out for in every group at Euro 2024
Spain cruise to victory in final Euro warm-up despite early Northern Ireland goal
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko signs new deal with RB Leipzig, Fonseca set for Milan
Updated
Feyenoord hire Sparta Prague coach Priske to replace Liverpool-bound Slot
Tony Popovic leaves Melbourne Victory after fifth final defeat
Records and Fussballliebe: 10 things you may not know about Euro 2024
USA sticking to plan for pre-Copa friendly against Brazil, says Berhalter
Euro 2024 director Lahm hopes tournament can bring Europe together
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael says Engin Firat gave too much respect to Ivory Coast in Kenya draw
Six of the best as Morocco win handsomely in World Cup qualification
Erik ten Hag set to remain as Manchester United manager following end-of-season review
Updated
Most Read
All you need to know about the World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Ivory Coast
Transfer News LIVE: Sesko signs new deal with RB Leipzig, Fonseca set for Milan
Ronaldo inspires Portugal to emphatic win over Republic of Ireland ahead of Euros
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings