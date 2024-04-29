Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title

Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Ronnie O'Sullivan speaks during a press conference after victory over Ryan Day
Ronnie O'Sullivan speaks during a press conference after victory over Ryan DayProfimedia
Ronnie O'Sullivan (47) has turned to intermittent fasting to help his bid for a record eighth world snooker title.

He cruised into the quarter-finals with a 13-7 victory over Ryan Day on Monday and hailed the impact his diet change has had on his energy levels during the marathon 17-day tournament in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan revealed he will go 16 or 17 hours without eating before refuelling before matches.

"It feels great, I feel good. I'm 48 and I feel energised. If I eat too much I get really sluggish," said O'Sullivan, who has also credited his love of running for keeping him both mentally and physically sharp.

"What I do is I try to eat right. I'm intermittent fasting for this tournament because it gives me more energy,"

"There's certain things I do and it doesn't necessarily mean I'm going to win, I just need every little advantage I can get at this stage.

"This is a tournament of endurance, stamina and concentration. For me, intermittent fasting just gives me a bit more energy."

O'Sullivan will face either Jack Lisowski or Stuart Bingham in the last eight.

Follow the World Championship each day with Flashscore.

Mentions
SnookerO'Sullivan RonnieDay RyanBingham StuartLisowski JackWorld Championship
