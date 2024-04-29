Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title

Ronnie O'Sullivan (47) has turned to intermittent fasting to help his bid for a record eighth world snooker title.

He cruised into the quarter-finals with a 13-7 victory over Ryan Day on Monday and hailed the impact his diet change has had on his energy levels during the marathon 17-day tournament in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan revealed he will go 16 or 17 hours without eating before refuelling before matches.

"It feels great, I feel good. I'm 48 and I feel energised. If I eat too much I get really sluggish," said O'Sullivan, who has also credited his love of running for keeping him both mentally and physically sharp.

"What I do is I try to eat right. I'm intermittent fasting for this tournament because it gives me more energy,"

"There's certain things I do and it doesn't necessarily mean I'm going to win, I just need every little advantage I can get at this stage.

"This is a tournament of endurance, stamina and concentration. For me, intermittent fasting just gives me a bit more energy."

O'Sullivan will face either Jack Lisowski or Stuart Bingham in the last eight.

Follow the World Championship each day with Flashscore.