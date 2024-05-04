Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final

Kyren Wilson (32) dominated David Gilbert (42) 17-11 on Saturday afternoon to book his second World Championship final appearance at the Crucible.

The Englishman seized control on Friday with a masterful display, building a 14-10 lead.

Wilson then maintained his momentum throughout Saturday's afternoon session to secure victory.

"Coming into this event, I didn't have the best of seasons and then all of a sudden everybody is saying I'm the favourite and I've got to handle that pressure," Wilson told the BBC.

"I'm quite aware of that but Dave had every right to be beating me as well.

"Dave's a classy cueist, hits the ball unbelievably well and I just had to try to stop him getting into his stride.

"It felt like I broke the back of the match yesterday and I was very focused on hitting home the advantage.

"I didn't even know what it was first to. I just kept playing.

"You lose what day it is. I've had lots of people helping me with a few things mentally."

"I slept eight and a half hours last night so God help me when I get home and I've got to deal with the kids again."

Despite Gilbert stealing the first frame with a superb 70 break, Wilson, the tournament's lone remaining seeded player, capitalised on his opponent's mistakes, winning the next two frames.

World number 12 Wilson sealed the win with a 67 break after Gilbert missed a crucial red on 49.

He now awaits the winner of the other semi-final clash between Welshman Jak Jones and 2015 champion Stuart Bingham.

Jones currently holds a 13-10 lead, with their best-of-33 match concluding later today.