Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. World Championship
  4. Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Kyren Wilson celebrates winning his semi-final match against David Gilbert
Kyren Wilson celebrates winning his semi-final match against David GilbertProfimedia
Kyren Wilson (32) dominated David Gilbert (42) 17-11 on Saturday afternoon to book his second World Championship final appearance at the Crucible.

The Englishman seized control on Friday with a masterful display, building a 14-10 lead.

Wilson then maintained his momentum throughout Saturday's afternoon session to secure victory.

"Coming into this event, I didn't have the best of seasons and then all of a sudden everybody is saying I'm the favourite and I've got to handle that pressure," Wilson told the BBC.

"I'm quite aware of that but Dave had every right to be beating me as well.

"Dave's a classy cueist, hits the ball unbelievably well and I just had to try to stop him getting into his stride.

"It felt like I broke the back of the match yesterday and I was very focused on hitting home the advantage.

"I didn't even know what it was first to. I just kept playing.

"You lose what day it is. I've had lots of people helping me with a few things mentally."

"I slept eight and a half hours last night so God help me when I get home and I've got to deal with the kids again."

Despite Gilbert stealing the first frame with a superb 70 break, Wilson, the tournament's lone remaining seeded player, capitalised on his opponent's mistakes, winning the next two frames.

World number 12 Wilson sealed the win with a 67 break after Gilbert missed a crucial red on 49.

He now awaits the winner of the other semi-final clash between Welshman Jak Jones and 2015 champion Stuart Bingham.

Jones currently holds a 13-10 lead, with their best-of-33 match concluding later today.

Mentions
SnookerWorld ChampionshipWilson KyrenGilbert DavidJones JakBingham Stuart
Related Articles
Kyren Wilson seizes control against David Gilbert in World Championship semi-final
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Show more
Snooker
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
Trump downs Ford to book place in World Championship quarter-finals
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Most Read
Football Tracker: Champions Inter behind to Sassuolo as Atletico Madrid lead Mallorca
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Kyren Wilson seizes control against David Gilbert in World Championship semi-final
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings