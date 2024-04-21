Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. World Championship
  4. Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
Luca Brecel is the latest defending champion to fall to the Crucible curse
Luca Brecel is the latest defending champion to fall to the Crucible curse
AFP
Defending champion Luca Brecel (29) stuttered to a 10-9 loss to David Gilbert (42) in the first round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible on Saturday.

Brecel never looked entirely comfortable in his first outing defending his title, but still held a 9-6 lead at one point and looked set to progress to the second round.

However, the Belgian was not able to finish off his opponent, and Gilbert slowly edged his way back into the match by winning the following three frames to enforce a final-frame decider, which he won in relative comfort.

It means Brecel adds his name to a long list of previous first-time winners at the Crucible who have failed to defend their title.

It was not all smooth sailing for Gilbert either, with both players missing regulation shots and Gilbert missing two pots on a red to win the match before finally sealing victory to set up a match with either Robert Milkins or Pang Junxu.

Elsewhere, Judd Trump is well poised in his first-round match against Hossein Vafaei, leading 6-3 with the match to be completed tomorrow. Trump had taken a 3-0 lead before the pair traded frames to leave the deficit the same, with Trump needing another four frames to secure victory.

Ali Carter's match against Stephen Maguire has also carried over with Carter 5-4 ahead, while Jak Jones and Anda Zhang will pick up on Sunday with Jones 5-2 ahead.

Last season's beaten finalist Mark Selby is also in action on Sunday as he gets his tournament underway against Joe O'Connor, who is the only debutant in this year's edition.

Mentions
SnookerWorld ChampionshipGilbert DavidBrecel LucaTrump JuddCarter AliJones JakVafaei HosseinMaguire StephenZhang AndaMilkins RobertPang JunxuO'Connor JoeSelby Mark
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Semi-finals, derbies and a league title at stake in massive few days
Brecel and Allen into World Masters semis as O'Sullivan produces perfect display
Mark Allen completes comeback to beat Ding Junhui and head to semi-finals
Show more
Snooker
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Ronnie O'Sullivan eyes eighth World Championship title amid retirement talk
Ronnie O'Sullivan claims 'he does not know much about snooker'
World Snooker Championship 2024: Everything you need to know
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
Mark Williams beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first ever Tour Championship title
Mark Williams to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Tour Championship final after beating Mark Allen
Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Swiatek's three in a row Stuttgart bid ended by Rybakina after thriller, Kostyuk into final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings