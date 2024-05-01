Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals

Qualifier Jak Jones (30) registered the biggest win of his career by defeating world number two Judd Trump 13-9 to reach the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship.

Jones and Trump resumed their session at 8-8 on Wednesday morning at the Crucible Theatre, with the latter looking out of sorts as the match slipped away from him.

The Welshman stormed clear to take control and sealed his place in the final four for the first time with a classy century break of 106.

Jones will next face Stuart Bingham, who stunned world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-10 to advance.

Trump, who has won five events this season, looked well off the pace and missed two crucial balls which put Jones one frame away from victory.

Jones obliged with a match-winning century and is lining up to become only the third qualifier to win the World Championship after Terry Griffiths in 1979 and Shaun Murphy in 2005.

Jones reached the quarter-finals on his debut last year before falling to Mark Allen.

He defeated Zhang Anda and Si Jiahui en route to dispatching Trump this year.