Trump downs Ford to book place in World Championship quarter-finals

Judd Trump (34) is through to the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals after defeating Tom Ford 13-7 at the Crucible.

The pair resumed their second-round session on Saturday morning with Trump needing two frames to seal his place in the last eight.

The world number two completed the task at hand to reach a 10th Crucible quarter-final against one of Jak Jones or Is Jiahui, with the former currently up 9-7.

"I started to play well yesterday but missed a couple of shots this morning. The tables have become very difficult," Trump told the BBC after his victory.

"I thought Tom would make a comeback but he missed a couple early on and it surprised me, but it's nice to get the job done in the end.

"You can't get down on yourself if you miss a shot. You have to shut up shop to will yourself over the line," the 34-year-old added.

"I am a lot better at missing balls and not getting down on myself.

"When you get to that point you feel next time you get to the table that bad shot is out of your head."