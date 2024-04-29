Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to stay despite reported Saudi interest

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to stay despite reported Saudi interest
An unhappy-looking Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on the bench during the Premier League match against West Ham
An unhappy-looking Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on the bench during the Premier League match against West HamProfimedia
Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah (31) to at least see out of the final year of his contract at Anfield, according to reports on Monday.

Sky Sports and The Athletic reported Salah has given no indication that he wishes to leave and Liverpool are not planning to sell.

The Egyptian was involved in a public spat with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as he prepared to come on as a substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Speaking after the match, Salah said: "There's going to be a fire today if I speak."

Salah's season stats
Salah's season statsAFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Liverpool rejected advances from the Saudi Pro League at the beginning of the season, including a reported £150 million bid from Al Ittihad.

However, Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season, sparking speculation over what the future holds for some of his senior players.

Backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Gulf Kingdom is expected to be a major player in the summer transfer market to lure more star names to a league that already boasts the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Sadio Mane.

Salah has scored 24 goals this season, but his form has tailed off since he was injured at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

As Salah's goals have dried up, Liverpool's season has unravelled. The Reds have fallen out of the running for the Premier League title and been eliminated from the Europa League and FA Cup.

Salah has just over 12 months to run on a three-year deal signed in 2022 worth a reported £18 million a year.

