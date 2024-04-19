Jurgen Klopp admits exit from Europe can help Liverpool focus on Premier League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jurgen Klopp admits exit from Europe can help Liverpool focus on Premier League
Jurgen Klopp admits exit from Europe can help Liverpool focus on Premier League
Jurgen Klopp has just six games left in charge of Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has just six games left in charge of Liverpool
Reuters
Liverpool's elimination from the Europa League quarter-finals can help them focus on their Premier League title chase, manager Jurgen Klopp (56) said.

Trailing 3-0 to Atalanta after the first leg at Anfield, Mohamed Salah's early penalty in the return match on Thursday gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory in Italy but Klopp's side went out 3-1 on aggregate.

"Disappointed that we did not go through but not frustrated or angry. Now we can focus on the league and that's what we will do," Klopp told reporters.

"We have a few days to recover and then we play Fulham, which will be tricky but we will give our absolute all. That's our competition now."

Third-placed Liverpool are level with Arsenal on 71 points but trail on goal difference. Leaders Manchester City have 73 points.

Klopp said he was not concerned about Salah's form when asked about the forward's performances in recent games.

"The penalty was super-convincing, a super penalty, then the next chance, that was obviously unlucky but it is not the first time he missed a chance like that," Klopp added.

"I am not particularly concerned. That's what strikers do, that's what happens to strikers, its how it is."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEuropa LeagueLiverpoolAtalantaSalah Mohamed
Related Articles
Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury
EXCLUSIVE: Former Sparta Prague & Liverpool star Patrik Berger excited to see clubs clash
Atalanta hold firm to finish Liverpool off in Europa League quarter-finals
Show more
Football
Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman gets 11-match ban after laser pointer incident
Arsenal and Liverpool fight to keep Premier League title race alive
Walker says Man City must use Champions League pain to fuel FA Cup and league title chases
West Ham's Michail Antonio hits out at officials after Europa exit
Olympiacos defeat Fenerbahce on penalties to progress to Conference League semis
Everything you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals
Marseille produce comeback to win on penalties and knock Benfica out of Europa League
Leverkusen knock West Ham out of Europa League after second-leg draw
Club Brugge cruise past PAOK and into Conference League semi-finals
Most Read
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
Complacency not to blame for end of Al Hilal's record winning run, says coach Jesus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings