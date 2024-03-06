Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury
Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury
Updated
Salah in training on Wednesday
Salah in training on Wednesday
Reuters
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said they wanted to be careful with Mohamed Salah (31) after the forward returned to training following a hamstring injury ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Sparta Prague.

Salah's return provides a timely boost for Klopp's Premier League leaders ahead of their last-16, first-leg clash in Prague and Sunday's meeting with league champions Manchester City at Anfield.

"Mo Salah has travelled with us, he's trained for two days and is full of energy," the German manager told reporters.

"We want to be careful, but this is a super intense period of the season. We want to use him. It's just good news."

Salah, who has scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season in all competitions, was previously injured while representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. He has not played since February 17th when he came off the bench and scored in a 4-1 win at Brentford.

"It was an unlikely situation where he had so long out, played an incredible game vs Brentford and then was out, that is how it is," Klopp said.

Klopp said it is not his decision whether Egypt captain Salah will join up with his national team during the international break later this month for a friendly against New Zealand.

"That will be decided by a different department. Let's see how long he can play now," he said.

"It's not up to me, we're not involved."

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will also be available, having played his first league minutes over the weekend after more than a month out with a hamstring injury as well.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolManchester CitySparta PragueKlopp JurgenSzoboszlai DominikBrentford
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Former Sparta Prague & Liverpool star Patrik Berger excited to see clubs clash
Fantasy Premier League: All eyes on Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of double Gameweek
Thiago injury 'not good news', says Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of Burnley clash
Show more
Football
Manchester City ease past Copenhagen into Champions League's last eight
Draw enough as Real Madrid edge past RB Leipzig into Champions League quarter-finals
Sporting and Atalanta all square after first leg of Europa League last-16 tie
A look at Liverpool's season as Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to face Sparta Prague
Emma Hayes says Sam Kerr has Chelsea's 'full support' after police charge
Friends reunited for Daniele De Rossi as Roma face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton
French teenager Mathys Tel signs new five-year Bayern Munich contract
Southampton postpone Preston clash after fire in building next to stadium
Lowly Sheffield United heading for unwanted place in Premier League history
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Brecel and Allen into World Masters semis as O'Sullivan produces perfect display
Andrey Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings