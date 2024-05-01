USA defender Sergino Dest to undergo ACL surgery and miss Copa América

Sergino Dest has been on loan at PSV this season
Sergino Dest has been on loan at PSV this seasonReuters
United States' Sergino Dest (23) will miss the Copa América after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), with the defender confirming he will undergo surgery soon.

Dest, who has spent this season on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Barcelona, suffered the injury late last month while training with the Dutch club.

"Unfortunately I've torn my ACL, I will have an operation soon and will try to come back as soon as possible to my top level. It will be a difficult time for me," Dest said in a video posted on social media.

"I know these times only make me stronger so I will come back to make you all proud."

Dest was a key figure in the Americans' 2022 World Cup campaign, starting all of the USA matches and contributing an assist against Iran in the group stage.

The Copa América kicks off on June 20th and will be played across 14 US cities.

